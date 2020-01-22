advertisement

WASHINGTON – The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday, starting with up to six days of presentations on the question of whether Trump should be removed from office.

After battling in the early hours of Wednesday over rules of procedure, senators voted 53-47 to approve a series of hasty revised procedures introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that allows up to 48 hours of opening arguments – 24 hours for each party – over six days.

Trump pleaded last month with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on charges of abusing power and preventing Congress from pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival and obstructing the investigation into the matter .

The president denies any wrongdoing.

The Senate trial, the third trial of Presidential Impeachment in U.S. history, will resume at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), a day after Democrats argued more witnesses and recordings were needed after the Trump administration had failed to comply with the requirements for documents and urged officials not to attend.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who helped lead the House’s investigation of the impeachment, said evidence against Trump was “already overwhelming”, but further witness testimony was needed to show the full scope of misconduct by the president and them about him.

“They insist that the president has done nothing wrong, but they refuse to allow evidence and hearing of witnesses … and they lie, lie and lie and lie,” said Representative Jerrold Nadler, one of the managers of the courtroom. the president’s lawyers.

White House adviser Pat Cipollone has been fired.

“Mr. Nadler, you owe an apology to the president of the United States and his family,” Cipollone said. “You owe an apology to the Senate. But above all you owe an apology to the American people.”

Remember WHERE you are

This chair headed back and forth to John Roberts, who is presiding over the impeachment, to advise both men.

“I think those who turn to the Senate should remember where they are,” he said.

Republican senators have not ruled out the possibility of further testimony and testimony at one point after opening senators’ arguments and questions, but they held firm with Trump to block Democratic demands for witnesses and evidence.

During a debate that finally ended around 2am Wednesday, 13 hours after it began, senators rejected party lines, 53-47, four motions by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to remove records and documents from the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget related to Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

Similarly, senators also rejected leaflet requests seeking the testimony of White House Army Chief Mick Mulvaney, White House aide Robert Blair and White House budget officer Michael Duffey.

By the rules, attorneys for Trump could move early in the proceedings to ask senators to dismiss all charges, according to a senior aide to the Republican leadership, a motion that would likely fall to the help needed to succeed.

Even if such a motion fails, Trump is almost certain to be released from the Republican-majority 100-member chamber, where a two-thirds majority is needed to remove him from office.

But the impact of the judgment on his re-election bid in November is far from clear.

The Senate trial is expected to continue six days a week, Monday through Saturday, at least until the end of January.

Trump and his legal team say there was no pressure and that the Democrats’ case is based on a hearing. Cipollone described the Ukrainian probe as an illegal attempt to remove a democratically elected president and avoid his re-election.

No president has ever been removed through impeachment, a mechanism the nation’s founders – concerned about a monarch on American soil – designed to remove a president for “high treason, bribery or other crimes and misdemeanors.” One, Richard Nixon, resigned in the face of imminent impeachment.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Patricia Zengerle, David Morgan, and Susan Cornwell Writing by John Whitesides Editing by Scott Malone, Robert Birsel)

