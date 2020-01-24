advertisement

WASHINGTON – Democrats serving as prosecutors in the trial of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will make their case for him to interfere unjustly in the Congressional inquiry into his relationship with Ukraine on the final day of arguments Friday.

Democratic managers from the House of Representatives will try to persuade both the Republican-controlled Senate, which will determine whether Trump ends his term, and the American public, which will decide in November if he receives a second, that he improperly kept key witnesses and documents.

In third US presidential election trial in history, Trump, a Republican, is accused of trying to force the Ukrainian government to dig dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. .

advertisement

The US constitution defines the process of impeachment for the removal of a president who commits “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Trump has denied wrongdoing, while the president’s Republican allies have argued that his behavior does not rise to the level of a powerless breach.

Once Democrats complete their opening arguments, the president’s legal team will have up to 24 hours over three days to mount a defense. Senate Republicans are expected to release Trump. Two-thirds of the House must vote to remove him from office.

Trump on Friday drew dozens of supporters who reiterated his criticism of the proceedings as unfair and politically motivated. The Republican president, once a reality television personality, also complained that his lawyers would have to start arguments on Saturday when, he said, no one watched TV.

“It looks like my lawyers will be forced to start Saturday, which is called Death Valley on T.V.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

As the trial neared the end of week one, there was little sign that Senate Republicans were being persuaded by the Democratic cause.

Democrats on Thursday meticulously detailed their claims that Trump only cared about corruption in Ukraine when it appeared that Biden could become a serious political threat.

“If we allow this gross abuse of power to continue, this president would have a free overhaul – to abuse his control of US foreign policy for self-interest, and so would any other future president, “House manager Sylvia Garcia said late in the end. Thursday’s arguments. “And then this president, and all presidents, become above the law.”

In a July 25 call, Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Trump temporarily withheld $ 391 million in US military aid to Ukraine, which Democrats say was leverage for his demands.

In doing so, Trump abused the power of his office, Democrats say.

DEMOCRATS PUSH P FORR SALES

On Friday, they will argue that Trump also illegally refused to cooperate with the House inquiry into the matter by directing officials to ignore Democratic demands to testify and related documents.

Top administration officials who declined to comply with the orders in the investigation include Vice President Mike Pence, Army Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Former national security adviser John Bolton declined a Chamber request to testify.

Democrats tried to get Bolton to testify in the Senate process, but senators voted along party lines Tuesday against all Democrats’ proposed witnesses.

In his opening remarks this week, Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the House’s top manager, accused Trump of using “unmatched authority at his disposal as commander-in-chief to cover up his wrongdoing.”

White House adviser Pat Cipollone, a member of Trump’s legal team, called the obstruction charge “ridiculous” and claimed the president had a constitutional right to keep aides from testifying.

Cipollone has called the process “a partisan impeachment” and accused Democrats of trying to “steal” the 2020 presidential election.

During the process, Democrats have argued that the Senate should allow new witnesses like Bolton to testify. Republicans have resisted their push, but have threatened to call a vengeance a witness like Joe or Hunter Biden.

The Senate could return next week to the question of whether to call witnesses.

Senior Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer held out hope Friday that Democrats can win enough Republicans again to call Trump witnesses deadlocked.

“When our Republican friends go to sleep and think about the weight of the Constitution on their shoulders and think history will record them, yes, I think we got a kick. I do,” he said in an interview on MSNBC .

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell, and David Morgan; Writing by James Oliphant; Editing by Scott Malone, Peter Cooney, and Chizu Nomiyama)

advertisement