WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats have released a multitude of documents they obtained from Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as they prepare to send impeachment articles to the Senate for Trump’s trial.

The documents released on Tuesday add new context to the Democrats’ accusations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Democrats when he refused military aid to the country. The documents show that Parnas was in constant communication with Giuliani and also with Ukrainian officials because he worked as an intermediary.

Among the documents is a screenshot of an undisclosed letter from Giuliani to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy before he took office.

In the letter, Giuliani announces himself as Trump’s personal lawyer and requests a meeting with Zelenskiy “as President Trump’s personal lawyer and with his knowledge and consent.”

The documents – including telephone records, texts and USB sticks provided by Parnas – were sent to the House Judicial Committee by three other House committees “to be included in the official record which will be transmitted to the Senate with the Impeachment articles, “a statement said. Some documents have been made public while others have been reported as sensitive.

In a statement, four chairmen of committees at Democratic House said they had continued their investigation so that those responsible for the removal of the House “could present the fullest factual record possible to the Senate” before the removal trial.

“Despite the President’s unprecedented and widespread obstruction of our impeachment investigation, we continued to collect additional evidence regarding the President’s plan to abuse his power by urging Ukraine to interfere in the elections of 2020 for the benefit of the President, “wrote the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam. Schiff, Eliot Engel, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Carolyn Maloney, Chair of House Oversight and Reform, and Jerrold Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

Parnas and his trading partner, Igor Fruman, both American citizens who emigrated from the former Soviet bloc, were charged last year with conspiracies, false statements and falsified documents. Prosecutors allege allegedly donating out-of-the-ordinary campaign gifts to Republican causes after receiving millions of dollars from Russia.

Among the documents released on Tuesday was a handwritten note on the stationery at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna that said “bring Zalensky to the news that the Biden case will be investigated.” Trump asked Zelenskiy on a call in July to investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden served on the board of a gas company based in Ukraine.

In a letter describing the evidence, the Democrats said that Parnas’ lawyer had confirmed that Parnas had written the notes.

Several documents show Parnas in communication with Giuliani and another lawyer, Victoria Toensing, about the dismissal of Marie Yovanovitch, who was at the time the American ambassador to Ukraine. His dismissal, pushed by Trump, was at the center of the Democrats’ investigation. Yovanovitch testified at the removal hearings from the House and said that she had been the victim of a smear campaign.

On April 23, the day before Yovanovitch was ordered to go home, Giuliani texted Parnas: “He sent her away.”

The documents were released after a federal judge said earlier this month that Parnas could hand over documents to Congress as part of the removal process.

Democrats voted in December to depose Trump for abuse of power and for obstructing Congress.

