Last week, the Democratic Party’s recent attempt to dismiss President Trump – impeachment for Trump, who is said to maintain an arms deal with Ukraine – has failed. Just like “Russiagate” and the Mueller investigation and a number of other attempts to overthrow the 2016 elections.

We have had allegations and investigations into the millions of dollars we spent on the Democratic Party’s endless efforts to remove President Trump from office for three years.

Why do the Democrats swing and miss Trump?

They can’t justify abuse of power because they don’t really reject Trump’s most outrageous abuse of power. With a few exceptions, Congress strongly supports the President, who disregards the constitution when it comes to aggression abroad and shovels more money into the military-industrial complex.

In April 2018, President Trump launched 100 Tomahawk rockets into Syria, allegedly as a punishment for a chemical attack by the Syrian government in Douma. Although the United States was not immediately at risk of an attack from Syria, Trump did not wait for Congress to declare war on Syria or to approve a missile attack. In fact, he didn’t even wait for an investigation into the event to find out what actually happened! He has just decided to send a hundred missiles to Syria, costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

Isn’t such unauthorized aggression against a country with which we are not at war not worth investigating as a potential “high crime” or “crime”?

Last month, President Trump approved the murder of top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani and top Iraqi military officer on Iraqi territory while Soleimani was on a diplomatic mission. Trump and his government attempted to claim that the attack was essential because of the “immediate threat” to a Soleimani attack on US troops in the region.

Shortly afterwards we learned that they had lied about the “immediate threat”. The attack was not “urgent” – it was already planned in June. Trump then claimed that it didn’t matter if there was an immediate threat: Soleimani was a villain, so he deserved to be murdered.

However, the attack was an act of war against Iran without Congress’s declaration or approval of the war. Isn’t that a “high crime” or “crime”?

We find that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Soleimani is not even behind the attack on US troops in Iraq in December. New evidence suggests that it was actually an ISIS operation designed to get the US to take action against the Shiite militias in Iraq.

Trump’s fantasies of being Putin’s agent or getting Ukraine to help him with the election are cited as urgent reasons why Trump needs to be removed from office. True constitutional violations and ruthless militarism that could involve us in yet another Middle East war are dismissed as “business as usual” by Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

Democrats will not go against Trump because they are real “high crimes” and “offenses” because they support his overseas aggression. They only wish they were the ones who pulled the trigger

Dr. Ron Paul is a former member of the House of Representatives. This article was written and published for the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

