The Democratic Party “commits suicide” and makes the re-election of US President Donald Trump “absolutely safe” by continuing to remove him, according to journalist Kel Richards.

President Donald Trump’s team of lawyers has started campaigning for impeachment against the Senate, arguing that he “did absolutely nothing wrong”.

They claim that the Democrats’ efforts to remove President Trump would create a “very dangerous” precedent in an election year.

Mr. Richards said the impeachment process against President Trump was “utter nonsense.”

“By constantly attacking Trump, they only make him look better and stronger,” he told Sky News.

Mr. Richards said leftist media and experts are suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome [which just drove them out of their thoughts]”.

“You cannot see that the American economy is doing really well, that the unemployment rate is incredibly low.

“You can’t see that, you can’t acknowledge that, you don’t know why Trump’s support base is as powerful as it is.”

