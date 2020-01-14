advertisement

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) – Rudolph Giuliani’s offer to act as defense lawyer for Donald J. Trump in the President’s impeachment trial has received the unanimous support of Congress Democrats, who demand now that he plays this role.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer told reporters on Tuesday that Giuliani’s participation as Trump’s lawyer during his Senate trial was “no negotiable”.

“Rudy Giuliani has demonstrated over the past three years that he can represent the president like no one else,” said Pelosi. “If he is not the President’s lawyer in the Senate, it would be a break for me.”

In agreement with Pelosi, Schumer added: “My fellow Democrats in the Senate are prepared to pay Mr. Giuliani’s hourly fees, in cash, for this to happen.”

Pelosi said the Democrats are now ready to abandon their previous requests for witnesses during the trial. “No witnesses,” she said. “Just Giuliani.”

Appearing on Fox News, Giuliani said he was “a little surprised” by the enthusiastic support of the Democrats, adding: “Nancy Pelosi even offered to drive me to work every morning, which I found really cool. “

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not responded to questions from reporters about a possible role for Giuliani in the impeachment trial, nor does he confirm reports that he has turned over a picture to the Senate security office of Giuliani with instructions to prohibit his entry.

