advertisement

WASHINGTON – Even with seemingly assured acquittal, Democrats who are prosecuting US President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial issued a blazing attack on him Monday with a strong call for condemnation, calling him a man without an ethical compass. that should be relinquished to protect American democracy.

Representative Adam Schiff closed the closing arguments for the seven House lawmakers who prosecuted Trump in historic proceedings after Republican president’s lawyers in their arguments called the case against him politically motivated, reckless and baseless.

“We have proven Donald Trump guilty,” he said. Now do impartial justice and condemn it, “Schiff told the 100-member Republican-controlled Senate, which will vote Wednesday on whether to remove Trump from office.

advertisement

Trump has called the impeachment effort a coup attempt by Democrats.

The Democratic-led House implicated Trump on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power to ask Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and to block Congress from blocking the testimony and documents required by lawmakers in their investigation.

“This was the first completely partisan presidential impeachment in our nation’s history. And that should be our last,” Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow told the Senate. “What House Democrats have done to this nation, the Constitution, the office of the president, the president himself and this body (the Senate) is outrageous. They have discounted the tremendous power of blame. “

Schiff told the senators that the country’s founders wrote impeachment in the U.S. Constitution to give Congress the power to remove a president for committing “high crimes and misconduct” as a remedy to limit evil.

“They meant to use it infrequently, but they put it in the Constitution for a reason. For a man who would sell his land for political favor. For a man who would (undermine) the integrity of our choices. For a man who would invite foreign intervention into our affairs. For a man who would harm our national security and that of our allies. For a man like Donald J. Trump, ”Schiff said.

Schiff attacked Trump in usually personal terms.

“He has not changed. He will not change. He has made it clear himself without consciousness or hesitation,” Schiff added. “A man without character or ethical compass will never find his way.”

Sekulow called the blame machine reckless, said none of the charges filed against Trump represent an indisputable offense, and accused Democrats of seeking to deny the 2016 election won by Trump and destroy the will of the American people.

“The answer is choice, not impunity,” Sekulow said.

“The president has done nothing wrong,” White House Councilman Pat Cipollone added. “Together, we can end the era of impeachment.”

The Senate looks sure to release Trump. A two-thirds majority is required to remove the president. None of the 53 Senate Republicans have shown support for the conviction.

Schiff said Trump, if left in office, will continue to seek foreign intervention in the Nov. 3 election in which he is asking voters to give him another four years as president. Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump.

“A president without responsibility is a danger to the beating heart of our democracy,” Schiff said.

NO WITNESSES

The Senate voted Friday not to hear any witnesses such as former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton, who in an unpublished manuscript of the book describes Trump as playing a central role in Ukraine’s pressure, despite democratic demands and opinion polls showing that most Americans wanted to hear from them. Only two Republicans, moderate Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, voted to hear the witnesses.

When the closing arguments are over, senators will be able to address the issue by Wednesday, when a final vote is scheduled at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) on whether Trump is guilty of the charges and should be dropped. Some Republican senators have called Trump’s actions wrong and inappropriate, but not applicable.

During the trial, Trump’s lawyers offered a broad view of presidential powers and argued that he could not be removed from office for abuse of power.

“The logical conclusion of this argument is that the president is the state, that his interests are the interests of the nation, that his will is necessarily ours,” Crow said.

“Allowing a president to depart from behavior based on this extreme view would make him above the law,” Crow added.

Trump is only the third U.S. president to be blamed.

The first race in the state-to-state battle to determine the Democratic nominee who will challenge Trump was taking place in Iowa on Monday, a tough test for Biden as he seeks his party’s nomination. Three senators are seeking the Democratic nomination: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Trump was scheduled to give his annual Union address to Congress on Tuesday night.

(Reporting by David Morgan, Richard Cowan, Makini Brice, Patricia Zengerle and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Ross Colvin, Daniel Wallis, and Paul Simao)

advertisement