NASHUA, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire rarely draws inspiration from Iowa. And this time, there are no clear signals anyway.

Democratic presidential hopes sank Tuesday in the small state of New England, after the night flights, full of caffeine and without official results from Iowa. This has not stopped many of them from offering some form of victorious message – and raising the stakes on the importance of New Hampshire.

“Everything we know is extremely encouraging,” Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday after being approved by Jim Donchess, the mayor of Nashua. Bernie Sanders, whose campaign released his own caucus results with a victory, was not expected to greet state voters until the evening. Andrew Yang held a mid-night rally at the airport during the state landing, while Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden planned mid-day events.

New Hampshire had largely taken the back seat of Iowa until January, but the state is ready to play a larger role in the wake of Iowa’s delayed chaotic results.

“New Hampshire is becoming, I think, more important because we don’t know what Iowa is going to come out with,” said Bill Shaheen, a member of the state’s National Democratic Committee that supports Biden.

The February 11 state competition is a primary, which is much simpler than a caucus; the election is also run by state and local governments, not by political parties like Iowa. A primary works like a general election, with people going to the voting booth and choosing a candidate. New Hampshire uses paper ballots, with some locations counting them electronically.

“Even if these systems fail, New Hampshire will still have an election and report the results at the end of the night,” Undersecretary of State Dave Scanlan said Tuesday morning.

The state’s political class has long liked New Hampshire to be seen as more influential than Iowa, although Iowa has been more successful in choosing the final candidate in recent Democratic contests. Since 2004, its independent voters have not followed the example of Iowa in an open Democratic presidential primary.

While voters have been courted by candidates in the past year, at house parties, town halls and rallies, about half said they still had not decided who to support, according to one CNN’s January poll, making the last week before primary a critical possibility for candidates to close the deal.

“You are all extremely famous in this state for the people who are waiting the last five days to finally decide,” former vice president Joe Biden told his supporters in January at a campaign office in Manchester, the largest city ​​of the state, with 110,000 inhabitants.

None of the top candidates had called the state victory a must, although Iowa’s results may change that. While there is a perception that Sanders is from neighboring Vermont and Warren is from Massachusetts, they must be doing well in New Hampshire, the main attorneys have softened the idea that victory is necessary.

“New Hampshire has never been a state that determines who will be the candidate. The issue is doing well in New Hampshire, ”said Kathy Sullivan, a member of the New Hampshire National Democratic Committee who endorsed Warren last week.

Indeed, New Hampshire is more known for humiliating the favorite than for having chosen the winner, at least during the recent democratic elections. In 2008, the state supported Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama, organizing a long battle for nomination. Eight years later, New Hampshire voters rejected Clinton for Sanders.

“We want to form an opinion, we are somewhat opposite,” said John Lynch, a former Democratic governor with a centrist inclination who is a supporter of Biden.

Yet the poll shows Sanders at the top, with competitors like Biden and Warren behind.

“It’s Bernie to lose,” said Lou D’Allesandro, a longtime senator who supports Biden.

And this despite Sanders’ late departure from the state. Warren flooded the state with more attention throughout the summer, although Sanders has stepped up his efforts since. The Sanders campaign indicates that it has more than 150 employees in New Hampshire, giving the senator the largest number publicly announced in the state. The former mayor of South Bend (Indiana), mayor Pete Buttigieg, has about 80 employees, while the Biden campaign has more than 50 and the Warren campaign has more than 55, according to helpers.

“We are confident, but we don’t take anything for granted and we don’t slow down,” said Shannon Jackson, a longtime assistant to Sanders, who is now working as his state director for New Hampshire, said last week.

Most of the main candidates, with the exception of Biden, aired television commercials in January. New Hampshire has only one statewide television network, and many in the south of the state rely on Boston stations for information. This, combined with Massachusetts voters who moved to the state to take advantage of low taxes and cheaper housing, means that Warren is known to many New Hampshire voters.

Representative Annie Kuster, who supports Buttigieg, cited the independent nature of voters – more people are registered without a party than Republicans or Democrats – and the story of a divided state government as reasons why Buttigieg’s message and personal history may resonate.

“It’s a very fluid electorate,” she said. “They are very attentive to the person.”

New Hampshire is richer, whiter and older than the rest of the country. But while unemployment is below 3%, wages have stagnated in the past decade, increasing much more slowly than nationally, according to a report by the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. The state faces an aging population, particularly in the north of the rural country, which will call for more jobs in health care and personal care in the coming years. Meanwhile, New Hampshire residents have one of the highest student debt in the country. All of this combines to show why a candidate like Sanders could appeal to state voters in 2016.

But this time around, Hawaiian MP Tulsi Gabbard and Yang are calling on these same voters, and they spent much more time in New Hampshire than Sanders in January.

Colorado senator Michael Bennet, on the other hand, has completely abandoned Iowa to focus on New Hampshire. He was holding his 47th town hall meeting Monday night as Iowans went to the polls, and said he hoped for third place. It is still far, according to polls. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick has also focused on New Hampshire, but does not seem to benefit from the leadership of a neighboring state.

Klobuchar won the approvals of three New Hampshire newspapers, giving him a second look and increased credibility in the final days of the race.

Voters have frequently emphasized to candidates the feasibility of Medicare for All and how the candidates intend to push through their ambitious plans if their term begins with a Senate controlled by the Republicans. But they don’t hesitate to say that their main priority is to defeat Trump.

“I have someone I want to vote for, but I don’t think they can beat Trump,” said Rita Kirk, 78, after attending a Bennet event in January.

Joleen Little, administrative assistant at Franklin Pierce University, said she was a freelance who decides between Biden, Buttigieg and Yang. As the “retirement age”, it cares about health care, as well as America’s place in the world. But his interest in Buttigieg and Yang reflected the desire of New Hampshire voters to see the candidates up close and find out what motivates them.

“The ambition they have,” she cited as the reason for her interest. “And the comfort that is in their voices.”

