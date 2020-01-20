advertisement

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Hundreds followed Democratic presidential candidates as they marched from the prayer service to King’s Day at the cathedral to the state house. Arm in arm, the candidates put their differences aside while honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

When they arrived at the state house, seven presidents of hope spoke to the crowd.

advertisement

“We’re not just celebrating Dr. King for his dream; we’re celebrating him for the sacrifice, hard work and determination, and most of all, for his actions,” said Joe Biden, former vice president. Paraphrasing King, we guided missiles, but we misled men who lead this nation. “

“Our job is not just to remember Dr. King’s story, but to absorb his revolutionary spirit and apply it today,” said Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator.

Biden, Sanders, Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, philanthropist Tom Steyer, Hawaii MP, Tulsi Gabbard, Min. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the former Mass. Governor Deval Patrick attended the ceremony and spoke.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg joined the candidate at the prayer service and marched with them to the State House. However, due to the scheduled dates, he was unable to stay in the dome during King Day and speak to the crowd.

Each of the democratic candidates spoke the legacy of Dr. King an and how he fared is still unknown.

“To honor his struggles and triumphs, to honor his position against racial and economic injustices, to honor his courage and conviction,” said Warren. “We are in a fight. A struggle for a country that works not only for the rich and powerful, but for everyone. “

“You can’t look at the political issues the presidential candidates are dealing with without realizing that there is a reason for race in everyone,” Steyer said. “DR. King has a national holiday because he advocated justice for every American. But he was also the leader of the civil rights movement, especially for African Americans.”

The candidates touched on questions of race, education, health care, the desire for peace and the right to vote.

“That means protecting the right to vote, re-authorizing the Voting Rights Act, introducing automatic voter registration, stopping migration and getting the big bucks out of our policies,” said Klobuchar.

“The beloved community that Dr. King is in danger, you all know that. The happy economic indicators don’t tell the whole story, ”said Patrick.

Candidates left King Day at the dome after attending other MLK Day events across the country.

advertisement