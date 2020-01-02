advertisement

He was the only Latino candidate in the competition.

By Lissette Rodriquez

ABC News – Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro announced the end of his campaign on Thursday.

advertisement

“Thank you to all of our supporters for suspending my presidential campaign today,” Castro tweeted. “I am so proud of everything we have achieved together. I will continue to fight for an America in which everyone counts – I hope you will join me.”

Many thanks to all of our supporters for suspending my presidential campaign today.

I am so proud of everything we have achieved together. I will continue to fight for an America where everyone counts – I hope that you will join me. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC

– Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Former Obama administration housing and urban development minister announced the completion of his White House bid after he was unsuccessful in surveys, fundraisers, and ultimately the November and December debates. He was one of the first Democrats to declare his candidacy in January and to announce it in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, where he previously served as a city councilor and later as one of the youngest mayors of an American top 50 city.

Castro, the first Mexican to seek the presidency, was at times progressive in his political proposals, pushing for decriminalization of border crossings, reparations for the descendants of African-American slaves, and legalization of marijuana.

Castro has also held moderate positions on key democratic issues, such as the refusal of Medicare for All private insurance and the shameful dispute with former Vice President Joe Biden at the September debate, shared by ABC News and Univision was held. when he argued that people had to buy into Biden’s health insurance plan to be registered after losing their insurance.

Although Castro is consistently one of the first candidates to make comments or call for controversial action, he was still faced with many problems as a low profile candidate.

For example, Castro was one of the first candidates to say that Congress should not take President Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation off the table in April 2019 after Special Envoy Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections and possible disabilities had been edited of justice.

After months of poor election results in states like Iowa and New Hampshire, Castro was also one of the few candidates who called for primary states to be reorganized in future presidential elections.

“If, for example, we really appreciate black women and keep telling them that they are the key to our success, for example in Louisiana and Alabama, and that they will be the key in 2020, why then? The most important nomination process in our entire party, the nomination process for the presidency in two states in which hardly any black people are represented. It makes no sense, ”Castro told reporters in Waterloo, Iowa in early December.

When Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Stepped down from the President’s race, Castro was one of the first to point out the lack of diversity in the Democrats ‘field, and told reporters of a planned visit to Harris’ home state of California that it “was.” renewed feeling that our primaries need better representation. Mainly because we are heading for the debate, there will be no colored people on stage there. “

Castro completed the first four phases of the discussion, but was unable to hold four qualified votes for the November and December debates.

Castro’s campaign announced that the night of the MSNBC / Washington Post debate was their biggest donation day in November. That night, Castro announced more than in the last two debates he had participated in. The donation threshold for the December debate following a $ 360,000 increase in donations in the days after Sen. Harris stepped down from the race.

From quarter to quarter, however, Castro was unable to raise the total donation from some of the race’s front runners. He posted a $ 3.5 million profit in the third quarter and ended his campaign with the least amount of money available compared to other top 11 candidates – just $ 672,000.

About a week after his third quarter figures were released, Castro made a dramatic fundraiser to raise $ 800,000 by October 31 to stay in the running. In an email, fans were told that the campaign had failed to achieve its goal, “he had no choice but to end my race for the president.” The Castro campaign finally reached the donation goal late into the night of October 31, saying that they had raised a total of $ 1 million in October.

However, a few days after the announcement of the success of his call for donations, the Castro campaign announced that it had fired employees in New Hampshire and South Carolina. At the time, Castro’s spokesman Sawyer Hackett said they would shift their focus to Iowa, Nevada, and Texas.

Castro first reached the national stage when he was the first Hispanic to deliver the keynote speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Castro was later shortlisted and reviewed as a vice presidential candidate during former 2016 Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Clinton eventually chose Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, with Castro promoting Clinton as a replacement.

advertisement