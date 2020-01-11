advertisement

The January 14 democratic debate in Des Moines was likely to focus on health care and other national issues, but now the agenda will likely be dominated by the Trump administration’s murder of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani and the history of the American war in the Middle East. East. Eric Lach, of the New Yorker, who is in Iowa, describes how the candidates perfect their positions. In addition, contributor Anna Wiener reflects on the changing face of Silicon Valley and Moscow correspondent Joshua Yaffa describes how to succeed in Putin’s Russia.

Democratic candidates in Iowa respond to conflict with Iran

Journalist Eric Lach is in Iowa before the January debate, while the candidates are refining their responses to the unstable situation with Iran.

“Uncanny Valley” by Anna Wiener

An author who has embraced the promises of Silicon Valley reflects on his progressive disenchantment, as reality encroaches on mysticism.

Putin’s new disinformation tactics

The Russian media is under government control, but you wouldn’t know it at first glance. Joshua Yaffa explains Channel One’s evolution from Soviet-style propaganda to something more insidious.

