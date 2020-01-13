advertisement

New Yorker’s Eric Lach is in Iowa for the month before the Democratic caucuses. This week’s debate in Des Moines was likely to focus on health care and other domestic issues at the heart of the Democratic platform, but the agenda could rather be dominated by a discussion of the murder by the Trump administration of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani and the United States. is the rich history of war in the Middle East. Polls Show Joe Biden Has Confidence In Foreign Policy Issues, But Lach Suggests Bernie Sanders’ Story Of Opposite Wars – And His Quick And Confident Articulation Of His Position On Iran – Could Influence Voters Seeking ‘a clear message. Almost a year after the start of the campaign, the votes will finally be cast and, in Iowa, the deciding factor may involve more personal contact than ideological positions. According to Lach, Iowa voters tend to say, “I shook this person’s hand and I shook this person’s hand, and I will make my decision after I shake this other person’s hand . “Matters a lot, I think,” he adds.

