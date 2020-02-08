advertisement

After the virtual dead heat between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in Monday’s star-crossed Iowa caucus, it looks like Friday’s democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire could mark the start of ‘a two-way battle for the nomination, Sanders representing the insurgent left and Buttigieg acting as standard bearer for the more moderate Democrats. But with seven candidates still on stage, some of them badly in need of an elevator, it didn’t happen like that. It was more interesting.

Just before the debate, Sanders campaign director Faiz Shakir went to MSNBC and accused Buttigieg of “prostrating” to his billionaire donors. But when things started on the scene of the debate, Sanders himself largely stuck to his own message, voicing his plans to raise the minimum wage, end corporate tax breaks and include dental care and eye care as part of its health insurance for all. plan. He even mentioned hearing aids. (Perhaps he had noticed that an Iowa entry poll had shown him that he was getting only 5% of senior voters.)

Reflecting his healthy position in polls and in the bank, Sanders also sought to embark on the role of party unifier. “No matter who wins this thing, we will all stay united” to defeat Trump, he said early on. A little later, when asked about Hillary Clinton’s statement in a new documentary that “nobody likes him,” Sanders said it was time to move on to what happened in 2016 – an instruction that must have been a shock to some of his warriors online. , who have spent the past four years fuming over Clinton and the National Democratic Committee.

While Sanders was sailing calmly, Buttigieg didn’t spend much time attacking him either. He was too busy repelling the attacks of other candidates who are still competing to occupy the space to the right of Bernie on the Democratic spectrum: Joe Biden, the former vice president; Senator Amy Klobuchar; and Senator Elizabeth Warren. After publishing one of his airy generalizations about the need to “leave politics of the past in the past,” Biden began the assault. “I don’t know if the past of Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad,” he said, noting in particular that he had supported federal programs that have delivered billions of dollars to South Bend.

Klobuchar, who finished fifth in Iowa, stepped up the attack. First, she made fun of Buttigieg’s youth, saying that “fifty-nine” – his age – “is the new thirty-eight.” Then she accused him of downplaying Trump’s dismissal in a cynical effort to pretend to be a political stranger. Citing a comment he made last month in which he said he found the impeachment trial so exhausting that it made him want to change channels and watch cartoons, Klobuchar said: “It’s easy to sue Washington because it’s a popular thing to do. It is much more difficult to lead and much more difficult to take these difficult positions. “Klobuchar continued:” I think it goes after every thing people do because it’s popular to say and makes you look like a cool newcomer – I don’t ‘I think that’s what people want at the moment. We have a newcomer to the White House and look where it got us. “

Klobuchar had attacked Buttigieg before, but comparing him to Trump was a big escalation. While the other candidates didn’t go that far, billionaire Tom Steyer also stacked Buttigieg’s thin CV, saying, “That’s why I worry about Mayor Pete.”

Buttigieg, however, rarely seems worried about Mayor Pete. As usual, he exuded confidence and eloquence. Even when Sanders finally brought in his billionaire donors, claiming there were forty, Buttigieg remained cool. Donald Trump raised twenty-five million dollars just “today,” said Buttigieg, and added, “We have to fight with everything we have.” Then he went into a little talk about the need to build a broad coalition to defeat Trump, to embrace a policy of “inclusion not exclusion” and “addition not subtraction”.

The only time Buttigieg appeared to be shaken was when one of the moderators, Linsey Davis, of ABC News, asked him about the increase in arrests of black residents of South Bend for possession of marijuana during his mandate as mayor – he now supports decriminalization. marijuana. Initially, he said that the number of “global arrests” had decreased during his tenure as mayor. But after Davis insisted otherwise, he gave in and said the drug arrests were part of an effort to fight the gangs. Cases have been prosecuted “where there was a connection to the most violent murder-related group or gang”. After this complicated response, Davis asked Warren, who also supports the legalization of the pot, if Buttigieg’s response was “substantial”. Warren offered a word answer: “No”

It was probably Buttigieg’s worst moment. His best came when Davis spoke of Republican efforts to investigate Hunter Biden and asked if there was “any danger to the Democratic Party of appointing a candidate who is still under threat of investigation?” “No!” Replied Buttigieg. “And we’re not going to let them change the subject. It is not Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden, nor any Biden. This is an abuse of power on the part of the President. The crowd cheered, and Buttigieg went on to say about Trump: “Look, the Vice President and I and everyone of us are competing, but we have to draw a line here.” And to be the kind of president, to be the kind of human being, who would seek to turn someone against his own son, who would seek to arm a son against his own father, is an incredibly dishonorable thing that is just another example of why we, as a party, must be completely united to do whatever it takes … to make sure that this president does not get a second term. “

Buttigieg is often accused of offering canned lines. But it was a truly uplifting moment, and it was quickly followed by another involving Biden himself. Changing the subject for Friday’s White House outing from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council official who testified during the recall investigation, Biden said Trump “should pin a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh. ” Standing up, Biden continued, “I think what we should do now, I think we should all stand up and give Colonel Vindman a demonstration of our support. Stand up and applaud for Vindman. Go up there! The crowd did what was asked of it. As he began to clap and clap, Biden said, “This is who we are. We are not what Trump is. The applause intensified.

Finally, Biden had brought a Democratic crowd to his feet, and for a good cause. Perhaps that was not enough to reverse his campaign, although he also had other good times. But at the end of a week that started with the Iowa fiasco, continued with the acquittal of Trump, and ended with the purge of Vindman and others, it was a powerful reminder of what what the 2020 election really is: facing Trump. In this debate, at least, this reality has been kept in its right place: front and center.

