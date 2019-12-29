advertisement

Democratic candidates have bowed to the pressure of activists such as the Sunrise movement and have drawn up plans to combat the climate crisis. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have made detailed and often courageous proposals to bring the US back to the Paris Agreement and redirect federal spending to the huge task of mitigating the climate crisis before it’s too late.

But what should other candidates explain about their intention to push the US towards a carbon-free future? How do they see national financing to pay for clean energy?

How would other 2020 finance democratic candidates for the US president climate action?

While Warren and Sanders are the current front runners for the Democratic Party nomination, other candidates have outlined measures to finance attacks on the climate crisis.

He called himself a “climate pioneer” in campaign literature, Joe Biden has developed a clean energy plan that would invest in clean energy and environmental justice by reversing Trump tax incentives that “enrich businesses at the expense of US jobs and the environment.” private sector and state and local investments for a total of more than $ 5 trillion. He would also reduce incentives for tax havens, evasion and outsourcing, “ensuring that companies pay their fair share, closing other loopholes in our tax law that reward wealth that doesn’t work, and ending subsidies for fossil fuels.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg establishes a number of aggressive benchmarks, but has financing data that enforces itself. He expects to create 3 million new jobs in clean energy, which in turn would motivate non-federal and private funding mechanisms. Money generated by an economy-wide CO2 price is returned to Americans with a low and average income. A tax credit (45Q) for the CO2 capture proposal would be applied, so that by 2040 at least one gigaton of CO2 per year would be removed. A $ 250 billion Clean Energy Bank would be created to finance efficiency, clean energy, clear water and resilience projects in the US. He would launch the Global Investment Initiative to develop technologies developed by the US in developing countries around the world. The American Cleantech Fund is said to be one of the largest investment funds in the US dedicated to cleantech. Buttigieg acknowledges that these investments would be capitalized with $ 50 billion in national seed funding to support dozens of demonstrations of new technologies that are too risky for the private sector. He sees the result as building first-of-a-kind technology at government institutions and ensuring that it would be translated into full American production.

Amy Klobuchar on the first day, the US would return to its Paris climate agreement, restore the Clean Power Plan, reduce fuel consumption standards and re-establish the National Climate Assessment Advisory Committee to address the climate crisis immediately – from a host of other very interesting proposals. It would put an end to fossil fuel subsidies and overthrow Citizens United to end lobbying in Washington, DC. To expand renewable energy and transform the energy sector, it would “support a leading CO2 pricing system that has no regressive impact on Americans and makes clean energy production more competitive.” She develops clean energy bonds. Klobuchar has dozens of ideas for programs, but seems to outline less tangible methods for paying for them.

Tom SteyerThe justice-oriented climate plan would “ensure clean air and water, honor the contributions and sacrifice of workers in the fossil fuel industry and prioritize justice for communities that have been treated as environmental dumping grounds for far too long.” To achieve these goals, he would spend $ 250 billion in new National Healthy Communities Climate Bonds in 10 years and call on Congress to fully fund the creation of a civilian climate force that would create 1 million jobs for Americans. He would spend $ 10 billion in federal funding over a 10-year period and mobilize “billions more” in private capital to tackle US infrastructure investment.

Andrew Yang calls his climate program, “It’s worse than you think.” He would invest $ 4.87 trillion over 20 years in areas such as thorium-based nuclear energy and geo-engineering – possibly using mirrors in space to reflect sunlight away or spray particles in the air to cool the planet’s air. He would allocate $ 40 billion to scholarships for people in coastal areas to retreat inland, $ 30 billion for infrastructure such as sea defenses and $ 25 billion for disaster planning. (Writer’s note: look at the graphic placeholders on the Yang website – really?)

Final thoughts

A transition from conventional fossil energy generation to clean renewable sources offers several benefits, in particular a reduction in greenhouse gases (and other types of pollution), diversification of power supply and growth of new clean energy industries and related jobs. Given the need for a transition to clean energy, these Democratic candidates for the presidency have recently focused on climate-oriented proposals.

Most of these candidates see the advantage in a robust administration that would use the power of the executive office to take action against climate crisis. This is really important because projections for the electricity sector indicate that without significant new policies to promote clean generation, the pace from transition to cleaner energy generation will be insufficient. Without such a policy to promote clean energy, the share of total US electricity generation, for example obtained from clean energy sources, is unlikely to increase fast enough to reach the mid-century climate goals.

We really need to push these 2020 candidates to take strategic paths to deal with the climate crisis – now, not later when this is politically comfortable. And most of them must speak convincingly about how they will pay for their climate action programs. Is it the same thing as having funded the two-decades-long debacle in Afghanistan: with taxpayer dollars? Then the presidential candidates must proudly declare and declare that the climate crisis is an existential threat to human life, and it is only a powerful leader who can really make a difference toward the future security of the US and the world.

In the final episode of this series, we look beyond the Democratic candidates for 2020 and we investigate some economists and researchers of climate action, hoping that we will discover something effective – and dare we say it? – politically feasible approaches to take immediate climate action.

