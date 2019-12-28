advertisement

WASHINGTON – Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign told supporters Friday her fundraising totaled about $ 17 million and made a plea for more donations with only a few days left in the fourth quarter.

The figure was a sharp decline from the previous quarter and accompanied the progressive Democrats’ slight slide in opinion polls in recent weeks in the Democratic race to face Republican Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

“We are just days away from the biggest fundraising deadline of the year, and we are in danger of losing our $ 20m goal,” Warren’s campaign said on its website.

In an email to supporters, the campaign said its $ 17m move this quarter was “a good part of where we were at this time last quarter”.

In the third quarter of 2019, Warren’s campaign reported raising $ 24.6 million, just over $ 25.3 million raised by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the only other Democratic 2020 candidate to swear big money funds.

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, has been voting for months in the top three of the crowded Democratic field, along with Sanders and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Support for her White House bid has slipped since she announced in November how she would fund her $ 20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan with new taxes on the wealthy and corporations but without raising middle-class taxes. . The plan drew criticism from rivals who say it is unrealistic and from some voters worried it was too extreme.

Warren said in a Twitter post Thursday that she would call on essential donors to thank them and urged supporters to “throw $ 3 tonight”. Her campaign on Friday offered to send donors a “Tax the Ultra-Rich” sticker.

Warren has been running in a populist message to combat corruption in Washington and the greed of Wall Street.

In October, she pledged to abstain from high-value endowment funds if she becomes a Democratic nominee, extending to the general election her refusal to hold such events during the primary season. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

