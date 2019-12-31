advertisement

BOSTON – US Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will deliver a New Year’s speech in her home state of Massachusetts on Tuesday to mark exactly one year since entering the 2020 campaign.

The event will take place at the Old South Meeting House, a downtown Boston church known as a gathering place for revolutionary colonists in the 1770s. In announcing the address earlier this month, Warren’s campaign said that she will discuss “what is possible when ordinary Americans dream beyond the corruption that they see and together imagine a new future.”

Five weeks before the first Iowa nomination contest, Warren remains one of the best Democratic candidates in opinion polls, but has seen her stand up since the start of autumn, after a month-long surge that turned her down. briefly on candidate status before.

It ranks third in the national polls behind Joe Biden, his former vice president and US senator Bernie Sanders, according to the poll average on the RealClearPolitics website. There are currently 15 Democrats competing for the party node to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

The stall at Warren’s moment coincided with repeated attacks by more moderate Democratic candidates such as outgoing South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg over her support for Medicare for All, Sanders’ championed health care overhaul that would eliminate insurance. private in favor of a single government – management plan

In response, the US senator from Massachusetts has revised her rhetoric on health care, emphasizing her intention to enter Medicare for All for several years to maintain the “choice” for Americans.

Warren has also sought to revert to the economic populism that has animated her campaign since she launched her bid a year ago. Sounding what would become a campaign refrain, Warren told reporters that day: “Right now Washington is working hard for the rich and well connected. It’s just not working for anyone else. “

Warren’s level of voting has been accompanied by a slowdown in her fundraising pace. In an email to supporters, the campaign said last week it had raised just over $ 17m in the fourth quarter with a few days to go.

That total was significantly less than the $ 24.6 million Warren raised last quarter when it tracked only Sanders. Like Sanders, Warren has sworn in with a high-dollar fundraiser, relying on donations based and accusing rivals of kowtowing the rich. (Reporting by Joseph Ax and Amanda Becker; Editing by Peter Cooney)

