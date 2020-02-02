advertisement

With the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the game began with singer Demi Lovato, who performed the national anthem on February 2.

Lovato made her comeback at the Grammy Awards last Sunday when she debuted with “Anyone,” a song she wrote days before her overdose in 2018.

In 2010, Lovato tweeted about her dreams of singing the national anthem during the annual game and posted a moment full of circles on her Instagram.

The singer’s playback of “Star-Spangled Banner” gave people goosebumps on social media, and users quickly turned to Twitter to post their reactions. Here’s what they had to say:

#DemiLovato that was the best rendition since Whitney Houston.

God bless.

– william moore (@ easymoney0552) February 2, 2020

Her dreams came true 10 years later. this achievement was INCREDIBLE, i am so proud of you @ddlovato #SuperBowl #DemiXSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/1PtCBCjdQE

– Lucy (@lovnglovato), February 2, 2020

I want Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem at my wedding just because

– Nick Maslowski (@ nickmaslowski11) February 2, 2020

Demi Lovato. Impressive.

– Brandon Newberry (@ bnewbs16), February 2, 2020

What a great performance from Demi Lovato, love you, queen, keep up the good work #DemiLovato #SuperBowlLIV

– TheBigDogg (@ JorgeFlash2012) February 2, 2020

Hymn gives me chills .. #DemiLovato

– Scrillo 💪🏾💰 (@ thastoopkid07) February 2, 2020

#DemiLovato just gave me goose bumps

– Tiffany Marie (@mrsspinny) February 2, 2020

I didn’t know Demi Lovato sang the Super Bowl national anthem and my day is over

– Riley💖 (@ riley_moe12) February 2, 2020

Demi Lovato with the national anthem! So nice to hear them sing! AMAZING #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/BUGvrko6Mv

– Kenzie Wolf (@ KenzieWolf4) February 2, 2020

