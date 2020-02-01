advertisement

Colorful fashion statements are no stranger to Demi Lovato – and last night’s look is no different. At Kao Sushi & Grill in Miami, the singer of “Anyone” was very blue with a pair of shiny metallic sneakers.

Lovato posed for the camera in a deep blue slip dress with a lace trim at the neckline. She combined the look with an oversized denim jacket with dark blue and white trimmings on the collar of the jacket and gold buttons that closed the pocket. It has been decorated with a pair of large blue hoops.

She combined her ensemble with a pair of fashionable sneakers. The shiny shoes had a reflective color scheme with brown highlights on the top and white laces. The shoes also gave the star some height with a white platform sole.

advertisement

The 27-year-old posed for the photo with MMA fighter Valerie Loureda. The fighter wore dark skinny jeans with tears at the front, which she combined with a pink short-sleeved turtleneck top. The athlete matched Lovato in shiny shoes and wore a pair of sequined boots with a light heel.

Want more?

Demi Lovato pulled out all the stops with her Marie Antoinette Halloween costume

Demi Lovato in Platform Sneakers, Taylor Swift in Thigh-Highs & More at BBC’s Biggest Weekend Festival

See how Demi Lovato rocks the sweetest unicorn slippers in a new ad

Watch on FN

Would you like to read other articles like this one?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement