Tonight, Super Bowl LIV has a number of different, incredibly remarkable performances … but one of the biggest is from Demi Lovato. The pop superstar sings the national anthem, and her interpretation of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will surely be remembered for some time to come. This is a big comeback for Demi after going through many personal battles and rising above her. It’s also a great continuation of their appearance at the Grammys.

There is no bigger stage than the Super Bowl and no larger audience. This is also one of the most studied gigs, since almost everyone out there has an opinion on what constitutes a “good” performance. There are some who are willing and willing to take people out at every opportunity, which is why we give Demi so much credit that they are willing to accept it in the first place.

We’ll get more details on Demi’s take on the national anthem shortly, so stay tuned. Let’s just say we have high hopes that this will kill her.

Similar news – Be sure to check out our take on Yolanda Adams singing America the Beautiful tonight

What do you think of the Demi Lovato performance of the national anthem?

Be sure to share in the comments!

