Demi Lovato played her song “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. She was quoted as writing the song “Call for Help” days before her overdose in 2018.

On Sunday evening, she was introduced by actress and director Greta Gerwig. As the cameras panned with her pianist to Lovato in the middle of the arena, the singer’s voice broke and she shed a few tears as she stabbed the song. But her colleagues supported her and applauded her as she wiped the tears, cleared her throat, and started again.

She sang with conviction, her singing was sometimes shaky, but she let herself go and uttered honest words like “I feel stupid when I sing, nobody listens to me” and “Why the hell do I pray when no one is listening?”

Lovato is not nominated for any awards this year, but this achievement is her first since her overdose and rehab that followed in 2018. In the past she was nominated for “Fall in Line” last year and 2007 for the best performance in the pop / duo group. Her “Confident” album was chosen in 2017 in the category of best pop vocals.

