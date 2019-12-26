advertisement

Before the year ended, Demi Lovato decided to do a new tattoo on Monday, December 23, and draw an angel in the body. An image that “represents the rebirth of the mind”.

The end result was shown on the Instagram account of the tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi.

According to TMZ, Demi spent most of the day with Alessandro after entering his Los Angeles studio around noon and leaving around 8pm [local time].

Capozzi says that she created the picture with the artist and explains that “the dark wings represent the bad times.” “The light from within represents the inner strength needed for the change in your life … and the doves those who pull it up symbolize reaching a higher state of consciousness, ”he added.

