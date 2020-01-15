advertisement

When you watch ABC’s third Bachelor episode on Monday night, you have a chance to see all sorts of ridiculousness. Think about the sequel to Kelsey vs. Hannah Ann, a feud that started unilaterally but now has many different levels. In the meantime, there will be a one-to-one date within an hour and then the return of a familiar face in Demi Burnett.

At this point, it is clear that the franchise loves having Demi as part of the franchise. This is her fourth season in a row she’s appearing, but this will be short. It looks like it’s mostly just there to introduce a few of the things to come. This seems to be one of those dates that are supposed to be funny, but it’s always possible that one or two people go too far and that pillow fights must still be a form of contact sport. We are already prepared for this and there will be a drama that surprises from some corners of the story.

Would you like to receive further news on the upcoming topics? Then watch the Synopsis for Demi’s part of the following episode:

Special Guest Demi Burnett surprises eight of the women with an early morning pillow fight. The bachelors wearing sexy nightwear are frustrated when they hit each other with fluffy pillows! Of course, no collision like this would be complete if Chris Harrison and legendary comic actor and bachelor darling Fred Willard didn’t offer the spirited beat after beat. New rivals emerge when one woman accuses the other of being a fake. Which one will Peter believe?

Don’t expect Kelsey against Hannah Ann to be the only feud of the season. The longer this lasts, the more we will wonder if the series will consider doing another two-on-one date. We haven’t received them all the time, but why don’t we bring them back now? There are few more ridiculous things than letting someone down in the middle of a desert island.

