Today’s new episode of The Bachelor brought up a rose ceremony, but most notably the post-act date. Victoria F. became a bit insecure, and then we had the continuation of Hannah Ann’s drama against Kelsey earlier that night.

So what’s on episode 3? First of all, you will see the continuation of the great feud between Kelsey and Hannah Ann. There will be questions about integrity, tears, and then what appears to be the biggest pillow fight ever. Who is the host for this? Just think of Demi Burnett.

After Demi’s return, the promo for what’s next has spiced up the end of the season – something that will be one of the most dramatic endings we’ve ever seen. There will be some news related to the last rose ceremony that could result in no rose ceremony at all. We keep seeing Peter’s mother say that she should take someone home … but who is that? It is clear that Peter has someone he is more interested in than anyone else, but is there anything that stands in his way?

This could rightly be the most exciting end to a bachelor season in some time, and since producers think it will remain untouched, they have a chance to curate the end a bit more flexibly than before. It also means that they can overdo it.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

