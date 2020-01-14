advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Demetrious Johnson was once the undisputed king of the flyweight class during his dominant UFC campaign before relinquishing his belt in 2018 when he signed with ONE Championship.

Johnson gets his shot two years later to regain his world championship status, this time on a different stage at ONE Championship.

advertisement

Chatri Sityodtong, CEO and founder of ONE, announced Monday that Johnson will compete against Brazilian champion Adriano Moraes for the flyweight crown in China on April 11th.

ONE: Demetrious Johnson is looking forward to giving a show at the debut in Manila

33-year-old Johnson, considered by many to be the best fighter who ever stepped into the cage, shot his first ONE title after following rising Philippine star Danny Kingad in the Flyweight World Grand Prix finale three months ago Defeated points in Tokyo, Japan.

Johnson (30-3) has not lost 3-0 since moving to ONE. In his first two fights, he beat a pair of Japanese in Yuya Wakamatsu and Tatsumitsu Wada before unanimously rejecting Kingad.

Moraes (18-3) has not fought since winning the title in the third fight in January 2019 against Filipino Geje Eustaquio.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement