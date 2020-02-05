advertisement

Ousmane Dembele’s career in Barcelona was strained again on Tuesday.

Barca announced that the 22-year-old French international has contracted a complete proximal thigh tear in his right leg. It is reported that he will miss the rest of the season.

Dembele has been plagued by injuries since his arrival at Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund for an initial 105 million euros in August 2017.

The last injury occurred when he returned from a problem with the right Achilles tendon that has been pausing him since November.

The payment

Ousmane Dembele injured himself against Borussia Dortmund – Getty Images

Overall, injury problems have forced Dembele to miss 59 games for the Catalan giant. This corresponds to 40.4 percent of the games that Barca has played in LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Champions League and Supercopa de Espana.

The winger played only 31.4 percent of the total minutes available to him in all competitions if he had not injured himself in Barca.

Just because of his transfer fee, he cost the club a whopping 1.4 million euros per game.

The problem

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been out for four months. – Getty Images

Luis Suarez will be absent until May after knee surgery. Carles Perez was allowed to borrow an option from Roma that could become a purchase obligation. Abel Ruiz will spend the rest of the season in Braga, transferring € 8 million there. Francisco Trincao will not arrive from Braga with 31 million euros by the end of the campaign. Barca is reported to have signed a loan agreement for former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu before the transfer deadline.

Since Dembele will miss a significant amount of time, Barca has come under pressure in the attack department and is a mess of its own kind.

Head coach Quique Setien had expected Dembeles to return soon to improve his attack options after the club failed to insert a new striker in the transfer window in January.

“The transfer market has brought us nothing, but we will also get Dembele back,” said Setien after a 5-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey last week.

“He is a player with specific characteristics and I think he can give us a lot. He feels good across the board and we will try to take advantage of that.”

“I am sure he will give us a lot with his potential and demonstrate the great player he is. Dembele will be fantastic.”

The solution?

Barcelona have instead turned to the B national team to improve the depth of the team. Kike Saverio and Rey Manaj have been included in the Champions League squad for the rest of the season.

Ecuador-born striker Saverio won the UEFA Youth League between 2017 and 18 and is strong on both legs. In 34 games, he scored only four goals for Barca B.

Former Inter attacker Manaj came from second division Albacete to the second row in January for an initial EUR 700,000. He scored his first goal for the club on Sunday in a 2-1 win over Prat. However, his second game ended before the break when he was dismissed for two crimes to be booked.

Although Ansu Fati scored a double in the 2-1 win against Levante on Sunday, it has been reported that Barca will sign an outside Spaniard for emergency services.

Regardless of his next move, Barca will have a significant disadvantage as it tries to keep its LaLiga title and continue in the later stages of the Champions League.

