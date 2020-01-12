advertisement

Dr Jim Silvius poses for a photo at his office in Calgary on Thursday June 8, 2017. Leah Hennel / Postmedia

Leah Hennel / Leah Hennel / Postmedia

The most severely ill Albertans are choosing to end their lives through the Province of Death Medical Aid (MAID) program every year since it began in June 2016.

advertisement

In 2019, 377 Albertans underwent physician-assisted death, from 307 in 2018 and 206 in 2017. But the program is still struggling with access, says Dr. Jim Silvius, Alberta Health Services executives for MAID.

“We have some parts of the province, especially in the central part, where we have areas where it is difficult for us to find accessories and providers that will help an individual who is seeking an assisted death,” Silvius said.

Some physicians who choose not to participate in MAID are conscientious objectors with moral objection to death under medical supervision. But some doctors just don’t feel comfortable with the procedure because of a lack of training – “you’re ending a life, and that’s not what we were trained to do,” Silvius said – partly because many doctors were not exposed to physician-assisted death in medical school.

Last year, AHS detailed plans to survey the families of those who died through MAID to improve the program. Silvius said AHS tried to get answers and instead reviewed the findings from a separate study of the Southern AHS Zone.

These findings indicated that while families usually found it easy to find information and they felt supported during the process themselves, they needed more emotional and timid support after losing loved ones.

However, Silvius says AHS has no budget to support implementation of internal supporters.

Related

“Let’s just talk about the realities of our lives – we don’t have the resources to bring in new programs,” he said. “One of the things we’ve done is make a list of impoverishment, so at least we have a sense of what resources are out there, no matter who is providing them.”

In addition to the 952 Albertans who have undergone the process, a total of 190 applicants have been denied medical-assisted death for failing to meet federal criteria, with the most common grounds for denial being disability or death being unpredictable in reasonable way.

Silvius said the steady rise in demand for assisted deaths is surprising given the elevated profile of the program brought about by media coverage. It is a trend he expects to continue, especially as new, more lenient federal rules are expected to be introduced in response to an October 2019 ruling by Quebec Crown.

“What (the decision) will change is the criteria when a person is entitled to an assisted death,” Silvius said, noting that the ruling is likely to waive the requirement for patients to have a reasonably natural death.

“But until these changes are made, we are still bound by current legislation.”

The most common health conditions of people who choose to end their lives medically are cancer, multiple sclerosis, ALS, and advanced lung disease.

The average age of Calgarians using the program is 72, with approximately an equal split of Albertans males and females undergoing the process.

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

advertisement