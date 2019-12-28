advertisement

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s decision to race again for the first time in eight months was rewarded with a spectacular Grade 1 double in Leopardstown on Saturday.

Apple’s Jade put retirement on hold after restarting her outstanding career with an eleventh top success Delta-work He plunged back into the Gold Cup with a close victory in the 175,000 euro Savills pursuit.

Delta Work’s victory in the 11-2 win brought hat tricks for both jockey Jack Kennedy and coach Gordon Elliott, although O’Leary inevitably drew attention.

It was the entrepreneur’s first day of racing since its announcement in May that it would stop operating its Gigginstown stud farm in the next five years.

The reason given was the desire to spend more time with his family at the weekend, and the sight of O’Leary with his wife and four children on Saturday shows no change in heart.

Four Gigginstown winners distributed between Leopardstown and Limerick on Saturday – along with five winners on Friday – made O’Leary joke: “After 20 years, I have found that the secret of ownership is to stay away! “

However, when asked about the importance of his children in the races, O’Leary quickly suppressed all hopes of rethinking his decision.

“My kids love to win. They are very happy to come here for a presentation and a trophy. But you don’t see them in the unsaddling enclosure.

“The kids love that, but they just don’t like Navan on a wet Sunday.

“The conversation on the way home in the car is:” Are we going to eat pizza? “Or” Can we watch the new Star Wars movie before New Years Eve? “You couldn’t care less about the race.

“I made the decision last year and have no clues this year. These horses will work their way through the next five or six years. They are with the best trainers in Gordon, Noel, Joseph and Henry,” he said.

Delta Work’s dramatic loss to Monalee in the big race reduced his chances to 10-1 to become third Cheltenham Gold Cup winner for O’Leary in March.

Like Roaring Bull in the Paddy Power Chase the day before, he seemed to be an unlikely winner lately, only that Jack Kennedy was in full swing and brought the performance home to knock Monalee on the head.

Rachael Blackmore had dominated from the front in Monalee, seemed to have stacked his opponent in the street early on and then tried to accelerate.

The 7-4 favorite Kemboy and Road To Respect couldn’t believe Monalee, who lost her irons in the last few steps.

Delta Work, a leading freshman last season who was disappointed after returning to Down Royal, managed to get their owner a sixth win in the race in the past seven years.

Kennedy said: “He jumped and traveled very well. I was probably a little bit closer than I wanted and he was a bit in my hands. They went quietly, but everything worked out.

“I thought the safest thing would be to stay far and get him going. He winged the last one and galloped to the line.

“He’s probably started tying up a bit in the last 50 meters and Monalee has returned to him, but in fairness he stuck his head out.”

Elliott’s confidence that Delta Work would prove to be more impressive than Down Royal was confirmed in style and he was delighted with his jockey, who also won at Dermot Weld Dalton Highway,

“It’s also great for Jack because he had a lot of serious injuries and is a serious driver. It’s great to have him back as the winner,” said the coach, who also saddled The Boss Oscar win earlier on the map.

However, the most popular winner of the day was not contested.

After two lackluster runs at the beginning of this season, Apple’s Jade had the last opportunity to take a look at their best racing skills or to take on a new career at the stud.

The 6: 4 favorite looked different this time, took the initiative from the start and ran away from a 17-year-old winner of the veteran Unowhatimeanharry.

It did a hat-trick of victories in the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle and although Apple’s Jade has been cut 8-1 to regain its OLBG Hurdle crown in Cheltenham, its future is race to race.

Apple’s Jade, ridden by Jack Kennedy, is the last on the way to winning the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle on the third day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Photo: Brian Lawless / PA Wire

“I can’t imagine that she’ll go to Cheltenham. If she still has a bad run, she’ll retire. But if she runs and jumps like this, we will go on.

“She’ll tell us herself, she’s like all women, if you decide you have enough, you have enough!” Said O’Leary.

“If she hadn’t gone well today, she would retire. She jumped very well today, she jumped to the right, but she got a grip on her hurdles and seemed really sharp.

“She was very lifeless at Fairyhouse and Navan, which she doesn’t like. It looks like she’s back, which is great. Today is a great bonus and it is wonderful to see her again. I can imagine that she will come back here in February (Irish Champion Hurdle), ”he added.

Even by his own high standards, Apple’s return to winning form was a coup for Elliott, who decided to bring the mare to her knees for the first time.

“I was very happy to see the horses approaching and taking them all the way. I asked Jack if it made a difference and he said no. He said she initially felt different from the whole year.

“Keith Donoghue got her on the hunt, we put her cheek pieces on and took off the cross-noseband. I don’t know what I did to be honest.

“I would still say that her work wasn’t as good as it was, but hopefully she’ll get as big a kick as we do and she could be back. I was just happy that she won. It is incredible.

“As I said, there is a fair chance that she will retire if she doesn’t win today, and she obviously listened to us.

“She doesn’t owe us anything, and what she’s doing now is a bonus. She’s been at the top since she was three and it’s difficult to keep doing it. She’s the horse of her life and it was just something special, this to do today, ”said Elliott.

A Leopardstown factor cannot be ruled out when Apple Jade returns, as it has been unbeaten on the Dublin course for five starts.

Joseph O’Brien delivered Gigginstown’s last Leopardstown winner when Forged in the fire won the long duel with favorite Ferny Hollow by half a length in the bumper.

It was a first success for jockey Neil Bashford.

Willie Mullins saddled a one-two in the Beginners Chase, but it was the “wrong” way for the favored supporters as Simple game turned out to be too strong for Allaho.

The two could meet again at Flogas Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

“I was expecting the other horse to win, but Easy Game is just a little bit faster. Paul (Townend) felt that the other horse (Allaho) just needed the race. He thought he might turn the tables the next day under the same conditions, ”said Mullins.

“He (Easy Game) is probably not a real winter ground horse and when he won it tells me that the ground is much better than many people imagine,” he added.

