The numbers sound narrower by the day while the toll of the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow. At the time of this writing, the number of confirmed cases worldwide is nearly 10,000, with more than 100,000 additional patients observed, and the confirmed death toll is now at 213. Accordingly, a handful of US airlines are withdrawing on flights to and from mainland China.

“The last flight to China with departure from the US is leaving on Monday, February 3, with the last return flight back to the US with departure on February 5 in China,” Delta announced in a statement on Friday. “The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation evolves.” Delta added that it will continue to operate flights until 5 February to give people who want to leave China the opportunity to do so.

Delta currently operates 42 weekly flights between the US and China, including the daily service that connects Beijing with American cities, including Detroit and Seattle. There are also connections between Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle. Delta offers a change the waiver for customers with bookings on flights until 5 February who want to change their American travel plans.

This follows on from the WHO statement on Thursday that the coronavirus is a “public health emergency of international importance.” On Friday, American Airlines announced its own response to the crisis – the suspension of its operations to and from mainland China from Friday through March 27.

That is due to “the recent increase in China Travel Advisory by the US Department of Foreign Affairs to a level 4 (no travel),” the airline said. “Our teams contact affected customers directly to meet their needs. We will continue to review the schedule before March 28 and beyond and adjust if necessary. “

United Airlines has announced that its flight cancellations will begin on 6 February and will last until 28 March. However, United plans to continue operating a single flight between Hong Kong and San Francisco every day.

“In response to the continuing decline in demand for travel to China and the decision by the US Department of Foreign Affairs to bring its China travel advice to a level 4, we have decided to take the activities between our hub airport cities and Beijing, Chengdu and to suspend Shanghai from the beginning February 6 to March 28, “United announced. “Until that date, we will continue to operate selected flights to ensure that our US employees and customers have options to return home … As always, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we continue to monitor the situation while it develops. “

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

