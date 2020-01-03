advertisement

Delta police are looking for witnesses, photos and videos of a fire that destroyed a commercial building in Tsawwassen on New Year’s Day.

At about 4 a.m. Jan. 1, Delta police were called to assist the Delta Fire Department with a fire at 5405 12th Ave. Roads in the area were closed and homes nearby were evacuated as firefighters battled for several hours to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but the building, which housed professional services, was completely destroyed.

DPD investigators have now taken over the investigation and, based on the evidence gathered so far, are treating the origin of the fire as suspicious.

“Investigators are looking for photos or videos from the fire public,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a news release. “They are also looking for photos, videos or videos of strict cameras or reports of suspicious activity in the area in the hours leading up to the fire.”

Police have not yet determined whether the incident concerns a pair of suspicious home fires a few blocks away in early October.

“Investigators understand that the community may be worried after two suspicious house fires in October 2019,” Leykauf noted. “Whether there is any connection between these fires and the January 1 fire remains to be determined, but police want the public to know that investigators will consider all options.”

Anyone with information, photos or videos about the Jan. 1 fire is urged to contact the Delta Police Department non-emergency number (604-946-4411) and the 2020-150 quota file.

