(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police in search of suspects in Ladner robbery

A woman was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance and robbed while checking her mail

Delta police are searching for suspects in an “unusual” robbery in Ladner.

According to a DPD press release, a Ladner resident was checking her community box in the 9000 block of Ladner Trunk Road when she was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance. A suspect then stole her purse and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a co-worker.

Police were called to the scene and immediately began searching for a suspected vehicle but were unable to locate it.

“This is a disturbing event,” Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of the DPD’s patrol section, said in a news release. “I want to reassure the community that the police are actively investigating this incident, and while we cannot divulge details, the matter is being taken very seriously.”

Police say they are unable to comment further at this time, including whether there are any suspects in connection with the investigation.

