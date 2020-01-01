advertisement

A professional building in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue in Tsawwassen was damaged by fire in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police, fire departments called Tsawwassen on fire

A professional building in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue has been severely damaged in flames

Police and firefighters were called to a fire in Tsawwassen in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

At about 4 a.m. Jan. 1, Delta police were called to assist the Delta Fire Department with a fire in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue. A professional building located there was significantly damaged in the fire.

“Fortunately there have been no reported injuries,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a news release. “Police evacuated residents from several nearby homes to ensure public safety and emergency social services were hired to assist those affected.”

As of 9:45 am. Delta Fire had the fire under control, but was working to extinguish it completely. Traffic around the area will be cut off as work continues – 53A Street has reopened, while the 5400 block of 12th Avenue remains closed. Residents have now been allowed to return to neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, and police do not expect to be able to provide any further information about the incident.

