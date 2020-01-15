advertisement

A Delta flight en route to Shanghai had to make an emergency dump earlier today. That fuel rained down on Los Angeles at a schoolyard. About 40 people were injured, the AJC reports.

This is a Delta flight that appears to be dumping fuel over a primary school before it lands in LA this morning.

70 firefighters and paramedics are on site to assess the victims. @ 9NewsAUS

pic.twitter.com/XzWCuS4hPc

– Charles Croucher (@ ccroucher9) January 14, 2020

Delta Flight 89 had just left Los Angeles when it suddenly had engine failure and had to dump the fuel. After it had made the dump, the flight returned to Los Angeles International Airport. The jet fuel apparently fell on Park Avenue Elementary, which then called the fire department. At least 17 students along with 9 adults were treated as a response. The Daily Star tweeted that about 30 children complained about skin irritation after the fuel was dumped over the playground.

At least 30 children have complained about skin irritation after fuel was dumped on the school playground #LAX #Delta # DL89 https://t.co/5FywgbTZ2i

– Daily Star (@dailystar) January 14, 2020

We have written extensively about electric aircraft. They can’t come fast enough. Whether it’s Harbor Air, Lilium, Rolls-Royce, Jaunt Air Mobility, Kitty Hawk, Faradair Aerospace, Embraer, Bye Aerospace, Airbus, H55, XTI Aircraft, Eviation, Siemens, Sun Flyer, Bell, Zunum and / or others For electric aircraft companies we need an emission-free flight (and petrol flights), just as we need an emission trip on the ground.

$ TSLA electric planes cannot come fast enough @Gfilche @matty_mogul https://t.co/B7xnYRiRaK

– S Padival (@S_Padival) January 15, 2020

We may need Tesla to take on the aerospace industry. It has often been discussed and it is good to remember that Tesla co-founders Elon Musk and JB Straubel were first introduced to each other and had lunch on this subject – the idea of ​​starting an electric aircraft company. It was too early for that, but sooner or later it has to happen, right?

Good design imo

– Buff Mage (@elonmusk) May 21, 2019

Yes, I thought about it for a long time. Electric supersonic VTOL. Difficult problem

– Buff Mage (@elonmusk) May 21, 2019

(Note that “Buff Mage” is the current fake name of Elon Musk on Twitter.)

One thing is certain: our addiction to fossil fuels harms this planet and our own species, as well as other species on this planet.

For more information about electric flights, view our electric planes, electric planes or eVTOL archives (there is a lot of crossover).

