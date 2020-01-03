advertisement

More than 500 employees of Delta Air Lines have filed a complaint against Lands ’End and claim that the uniforms it has provided to the airline cause employees have health problems.

The suit claims that the uniforms worn by flight attendants and some ground workers “constitute a continuing, unreasonable risk of personal injury … including threatening the [employees] with future serious health problems due to an allergic and / or sensitizing reaction.”

The uniforms debuted in 2016. According to the suit, employees must wear them since May 2018.

The suit mentions more than 500 claimants who are employees of the airline. Most of them are flight attendants, said Bruce Maxwell, one of the lawyers who brought the case. His office too has the name of more than 500 additional Delta employees who complain about the uniforms and that have created a Facebook group to address employee concerns has more than 6,000 members.

“This affects many people,” he told CNN Business.

Lands ’End did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The case, filed with the federal court in Wisconsin, does not call Delta a suspect. Labor law generally does not allow employees to prosecute their employers for damage related to injury or death in the workplace. Instead, they must seek compensation through compensation from employees.

Delta said on Thursday in a statement that it believes the uniforms are safe.

“Our top priority remains the safety of our employees, which is why we have invested in a rigorous toxicological study to determine if there was a universal scientific problem with the uniform,” the statement said. “The results of the research confirm that our uniforms meet the highest textile standards … with the exception of the optional stewardess apron, which we have removed from the collection.”

But the workers’ lawsuit said they had conducted their own testing of the uniforms that showed that “chemicals and heavy metals are much more than industry-accepted safe levels for clothing.” , fluorine and bromine.

Delta pilots, the only trade union group of Delta employees who wear uniforms, do not wear Lands ’End uniforms, Maxwell said.

This is not the first time that US airline employees have complained that their uniforms can pose a health risk. In 2017, American Airlines left farewell to clothing manufacturer Twin Hill following complaints from the union representing its flight attendants. Trade unionists had said the Twin Hill uniforms were to blame for a range of health issues, including headache, skin rashes and breathing problems. Twin Hill and American had maintained that the items of clothing were completely safe.

