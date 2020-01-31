advertisement

United Airlines is the only US airline that offers flights to China.

By Erin Schumaker

ABC News – Delta Airlines and American Airlines have all suspended flights to China as coronavirus cases in the country’s top 9,600.

Delta will temporarily suspend flights from February 6th to April 30th because “Corona virus concerns remain,” the company said.

Flights will continue until February 5 to ensure that passengers who want to leave China can do so. The last flight to China is scheduled for February 3.

American Airlines canceled all flights to China shortly after Delta announced the flight ban. Americans said flight restrictions would effectively run until March 27, effective immediately.

United Airlines, which has discontinued 356 of its China flights, is the only US airline that still offers flights to China.

Other airlines around the world have similarly discontinued some flights to China, including British Airways, Air Seoul, Lion Air, Lufthansa Group, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Air Asia, Air India, Air Canada, All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines and Korean Air.

Delta’s extensive cancellations take place a few hours after the U.S. State Department warned Americans not to travel to China because of the corona virus. Anyone who is currently in China should “consider leaving”, according to the State Department, and government officials who are not required should postpone entry into the country.

This is an evolving story. Please try again for updates.

ABC News ’Mina Kaji contributed to this report.

