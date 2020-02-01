advertisement

Delray Beach Fashion Week 2020 takes place from January 29th to February 2nd. Events include the Fashion Bowl with Runway Show on Atlantic Ave. and the Art Couture All-Stars fashion show at the Cornell Art Museum and more.

“Here is Amanda!”

The group of well-dressed older women looks up from a particularly bright and cheerful corner of Delray Beach’s “Art Couture: The Intersection of Art of Fashion” by the Cornell Art Museum as if on their way to lunch. They apparently enjoyed the work of Delray’s own Amanda Perna, a stylish mass of playful hooves and alluring tulle.

But with this surprising appearance of the smiling designer in glittering tassel earrings and her 3-year-old Stella in her arms, the crowd begins to applaud. They make room for Perna when she leads a spontaneous tour and answers questions about how much tulle she used in a particularly voluminous dress. (“We stopped at 200 meters”)

Anyone who has ever struggled with a wriggling toddler can imagine that it is even more difficult to have conversations with adults, let alone present a collection of 15 dresses that reflect the colorful vision of the Broward County native. But Perna is happy to do that – it’s part of her mission to put Delray Beach on the fashion menu and prove that Florida style can be more than Lilly Pulitzer.

“This is an opportunity for the community to showcase what we do best and show our city to both locals and tourists,” said the 33-year-old Project Runway veteran. Perna is also the founder of the House of Perna and Neon Bohemians fashion lines and is taking part in Delray Beach Fashion Week, which starts today and lasts until Sunday, February 2nd.

It’s a week of fashion shows, sales, and exhibits designed to draw the attention of both those who attended previous Delray Fashion Week events and those in town who attended Super Bowl festivals. The aim is to present various facets of South Florida’s fashion brand, including the Cornell exhibition, in which Perna’s dresses are shown both in fantasy couture and in a less elaborate, yet entertaining version.

“Delray style can be pretty casual, things you can wear over a swimsuit,” she later explains in her nearby studio when Stella outlines nearby. “But the problem is that we’re celebrating color. In Delray, a lot of girls dress chic but comfortable and still look presentable. They still look cute.”

In her own work, Perna completes this fun, sunny setting with sequins, pom poms, tassels and a unique creation: Pink tulle yards and yards flow from a mannequin perched on a swing high above the Cornell lobby.

“I just wanted to let things (and) play with fabric,” she says. “I don’t even know how to put it into words. I’ve been told all my life that I’ve been too much. So people have to go into the room and see this swing and its real reactions when they dress up don’t know that I’m here is exciting. My motto is “make it shine.” You can’t be sad when Bommel is hanging on your head. “

The exhibition, says Perna, is a point that deviates from her list of professional buckets: having her designs shown in a museum. “People don’t think of fashion as art and that breaks my soul,” says the designer. Perna said she met Cornell director and curator Melanie Johnson at an event where designer Johnson shared her vision. “She said:” Maybe we can do something in the museum! “

It’s also another chance to introduce yourself to people you only know from their two seasons on the reality fashion competition TV show “Project Runway”, where she got what she calls “the mean girls”. And that, she says, was not reality. “It was my biggest fear to look like someone I am not. Now it’s about being who I want to be and not who everyone else wants from me.”

The real Amanda Perna, she says, is a South Florida girl who is always interested in the good-natured, exaggerated look, think of a sun-kissed Betsey Johnson. She was so connected with “day and night” that she told friends that she had been hired for the relatively quiet and classic designer Calvin Klein. “People thought I was joking. But it was good for me because I did it differently.”

When her time with Calvin Klein was over, Perna was encouraged after proving to herself and others that she was versatile enough to create pieces from her comfort zone and knew that this zone was outlined in light pink and purple velvet. Still, it was a process for someone to shut themselves off from their own fearlessness “who was said to be too bold, too loud and too crazy. The first things I did was like” cool, but who’s going to wear them ? “”, She says. “I was told that you have to think about the masses and do what makes them want to buy. I created things that I didn’t even like. My motto was, ‘What do I want to see in the world?’ It’s not fun to be someone you are not. “

Following her own advice, she created her two characteristic lines: the more luxurious House of Perna line is “for a woman who does not want to hold back on anything, who likes to stand out in a crowd and feels strengthened with color”, while neon Bohemians celebrate “different” Cultures “while” feeling comfortable in strong colors and textures “.

Her audacity has spread beyond the runway to unexpected places like motherhood. “I was told I couldn’t have children and I thought I would be a good parent?” Perna says. “I only know that I want to be the best mother, and you do that by following your dreams.”

She says that she and her husband Solomon are proud to be able to model this dream search for Stella that “goes where we go,” including her mother’s studio and when traveling home and abroad, to convey the dazzling word spread. She was there last fall when her mother published her child’s alphabet book “F is For Fashion”.

While Perna ensures that brave women like her have something to wear, she isn’t limited to that.

“You have to make the most sparkling part of you shine.”

