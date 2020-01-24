advertisement

Delray Beachs Coco Gauff upset Naomi Osaka, who lives in Boca Raton, in the third round of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Maybe 38-year-old Serena Williams might one day win the 24th Grand Slam title.

And maybe Coco Gauff, who is only 15 years old, will never win her first big championship.

What was certain, however, was that a generational change was heralded on Friday at the Australian Open, with a pair of monumentally significant results from round three in the same stadium: a surprising defeat by Williams in the first week, then a historic victory by Gauff, a resident of Delray Beach.

Initially, Williams, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, stalled for her earliest exit at Melbourne Park in 14 years. She lost 6: 4, 6: 7 (2), 7: 5 against the 27th seeded Wang Qiang from China. Williams was three years away from the slam trophies.

“I am far too old to play like this at this stage of my career,” said Williams. “Definitely train tomorrow, first and foremost – to make sure I don’t do it again.”

Gauff also planned a training session for Saturday, but hers should prepare for a game in the fourth round.

That’s because 67-year-old Gauff has taken the final step in her rapid advancement and, as the youngest player in the professional era, defeated the defending champion of the Australian Open, who beat former No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6- Defeated 4.

Only when the last point had been played did the supernaturally balanced Gauff develop into a typical teenager who made fun of himself, taking a “selfie for Instagram” with Rod Laver, the eleven-time master, after whom the main stadium of the tournament is named to want.

“Honestly, what is my life like? Oh, my goodness! Gauff said to the crowd. “Two years ago I lost the first round in the juniors and now I’m here. That’s crazy.”

It is certainly remarkable.

With a booming serve, a first-class backhand and a winning mentality, Gauff reversed the result when she first went online with Osaka, a former number 1 who already had two major titles at the age of 22.

When they played against each other at the US Open last September, Osaka won in two sets and then consoled Gauff to encourage them to speak to the spectators who moved after her.

A reminder of how young Gauff is: Most of the participants in this year’s Junior Australian Open are older than them.

Another: She takes online courses and says she has been given permission to do her homework late, “taking into account the circumstances.”

Another: She does not yet have an official driving license and is at the wheel with a learning permit.

But take a tennis racket in your hand and step out of the way: Gauff is 8-2 in her up-and-coming Grand Slam career, three of them against women with several big titles. Her next game is against Sofia Kenin (No. 14), a 21-year-old American who defeated Zhang Shuai from China 7: 5, 7: 6 (7).

The biggest intrigue in men was at the end of the night – around 1 a.m., when Roger Federer covered the last six points on 47th Australian John Millman with 4-6, 7-6 (2). 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

It took more than four hours in high humidity, and Federer had to overcome 48 unforeseen mistakes from his forehand and an 8-4 deficit in the last tiebreaker, which went first against 10.

Federer had lost to Millman at the 2018 US Open and it seemed like this was going to happen again.

“Oh god, it was tough,” said Federer.

Williams vs. Wang was a rematch of Flushing Meadows last season – and the reverse was true for them too. At the US Open, Williams won 6-0, 6-1 in 44 minutes.

Wang admitted that she was asked to spend more time in the gym so she could give her punches more momentum.

“I always thought that one day I could do it,” said Wang, laughing. “I didn’t know which day.”

Like Wang, Gauff was much better on Friday than in New York. Gauff’s improvement was evident in her serve – she brought 15 of her first 16 serve into play – and her consistency.

Gauff declared himself calmer for this match.

“That,” she decided, “made the difference.”

Letting Osaka make the mistakes, a total of 30 casual mistakes, compared to 17 for Gauff.

This made Gauff the youngest player to beat a top 5 opponent in a women’s tour level match since Jennifer Capriati did in 1991 at the age of 15.

“You don’t want to lose against a 15 year old, you know?” Said Osaka.

Naomi, could you have done something different?

“Put the ball on the field,” came the answer.

Williams had similar problems, and although she shifted from a massive deficit to a balanced level, she couldn’t do what was required in the late stages.

Except for the last chance that felt like it, Williams prevailed with a cross-court forehand winner to score a 24-bar point. Then she raised her arms, held this solemn pose, and looked over at her guest box.

On her sixth try, after 1 hour of action, she finally managed to convert a breakpoint against Wang. Soon enough they went to a third set and it seemed that the comeback was beginning.

It turned out that Williams only delayed a surprising defeat.

Williams was so hard in the hardest moments in so many years that he broke away and often displayed what she later called “the typical Serena frustration look”.

Since she won the # 23 Championship at the 2017 Australian Open during her pregnancy, Williams has not contributed to her grand total.

She played in four major finals in the past two seasons and lost each one.

Williams has seven trophies at the Australian Open and had already lost in the third round in none of the highly competitive Grand Slam tournaments – in Melbourne or the US Open – since 2006.

This was the first Grand Slam tournament in eleven years where each of the ten best-mated women reached the third round. Who would have thought Williams would be the first to lose, followed shortly after by No. 3 Osaka?

Williams was only ranked 8th since she has rarely participated in competitions since her absence from the tour when she had a baby in September 2017.

She started 2020 well enough and this month in Auckland, New Zealand, won a hard court tuning title for her first trophy of all kinds in three years – first as a mother.

But Williams was unable to bring that success to the grand slam level where it mattered most to her.

She started her press conference with the recognition of Wang, but criticized herself for not playing well enough to win.

“I didn’t return like Serena. Honestly, if we were just being honest with ourselves, I would have lost this match, ”said Williams. “I can’t play like that. I literally can’t do it again. It is unprofessional. That’s not cool.”

