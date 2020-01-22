advertisement

Gauff defeated Sorana Cirstea in three sets to prevail against Osaka, who lives in Boca Raton, in the third round

MELBOURNE, Australia – Delray Beach’s 15-year-old Coco Gauff showed so much balance that he was always able to free himself from his deficits and finally prevailed for the third round of the Australian Open in Boca Raton.

Less than five months after their memorable meeting at the US Open, Osaka won this in two sets, then consoled a crying Gauff and encouraged them to turn to the crowd – the two will see each other again. As at that time, Osaka is the reigning master of the major and Gauff makes her tournament debut.

“I know what to expect,” said Gauff. “I’m looking forward to a good game.”

Against Sorana Cirstea, she was not in top form on Wednesday, but managed to free herself from the difficulties again and again and achieved a 4: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5 victory in more than two hours.

Gauff dropped the first sentence. After pushing the thing down to a third, she was followed by a 3-0 break. Even after Gauff returned to 3-all, she had to pass another gut check: she had lost two points twice.

But the American teenager paused in the penultimate game, then prevailed and showed the kind of emotions she had for much of the game, leaning forward and pumping her fist.

How did Gauff get through this test?

“Just my will to win,” she said. “My parents always told me that I can come back no matter what the score is.”

Osaka used to overcome some frustration by grabbing her racket with both hands and throwing it on the floor, throwing a tennis ball away, and then kicking the racket.

Then she collected herself and defeated Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4.

In another notable result at the start of day three, 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki continued a tournament she announced as the last of her career. She was able to make up for big deficits in each set for a 7-5, 7-5 win over Dayana Yastremska.

