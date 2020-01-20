advertisement

For the second time in her career, Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams in the first round of a major

MELBOURNE, Australia – Everyone had the same question when the Australian Open draw became known: what was the probability that Coco Gauff and Venus Williams would face each other again in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament?

“I was a bit shocked,” said Gauff, “I’m sure everyone was a bit shocked.”

15-year-old Gauff played 39-year-old Williams to make her first appearance in the main draw at Melbourne Park, just like she did at Wimbledon about six months ago. And just like at the All England Club, the youngest woman in the field prevailed against the oldest woman in the field. Gauff beat Williams 7: 6 (5) and 6: 3 on Monday.

“This time I was definitely more confident. I think I was used to playing in big places, so the audience got me – I think the size of the audience didn’t scare me as much as last time, ”said Gauff. “Definitely a little bit more positive to come into this game.”

It was Day 1’s most anticipated competition at the first major tennis tournament of the decade, and it didn’t disappoint. The first sentence was particularly fascinating: Gauff prevailed repeatedly and Williams, who had already won four of her seven Grand Slam individual trophies when her opponent was born, declined.

Gauff finally made it with her fourth setpoint. She quickly made a 3-0 lead in the second and never let go of that lead.

Gauff has already demonstrated all sorts of great qualities on a tennis court, from her big, courageous serve to the ability to track down the opponents’ shots. Now you can add the essentials to the list.

The match took place in Margaret Court Arena, one of three stadiums with a retractable roof, and that was a good thing. The air quality was okay, but a heavy storm that hit the afternoon put nine games out of the running seats and postponed more than 20 more games completely, creating a busy schedule for Tuesday. The start is half an hour earlier than usual, and three dishes have seven-game programs.

Players who had the chance to play – and win – included Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, the 2019 semi-final, Stefanos Tsitsipas, defending champion Naomi Osaka, 23-time champion Serena Williams, Ash Barty (# 1) and Australian Open 2018 winner Caroline Wozniacki, who will retire after this tournament.

Barty got off to a poor start, dropped her opening set, then prevailed and returned to a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win over Lesia Tsurenko.

The 38-year-old Serena did what her older sister couldn’t: defeat a teenager.

Apart from a short second set, Serena had little trouble overtaking 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova from Russia 6-0, 6-3 and starting her last bid for a 24th individual Grand Slam Championship.

Serena took the last three games of the game and then said with a laugh: “I started well today. It ended well. “

Her last big trophy came to Australia in 2017. That was also her last title until she won a hard court match in Auckland, New Zealand this month.

What a first sentence! Venus Williams fights back to force a draw, but Coco Gauff comes out on 🔝

The second set is currently running on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/DYH6ChlkcH

– ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

Gauff beamed on Monday when she talked to Serena about a dance routine that went viral on social media.

There was laughter about their love for TikTok and their self-ironic discussion about a tendency to delay when it comes to schoolwork.

After all, she is only 15 years old.

One with high goals.

“I mean, my mission is to be the greatest. My goal is to win as many Grand Slams as possible. But for today it was my mission to win, ”said Gauff, his good friend and double partner, the 18-year-old American qualification Caty McNally, at night 6: 1 and 6: 4 against the 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur started from Australia.

Sloane Stephens, another former Flushing Meadows champion, also had to admit defeat. Zhang Shuai beat him 2: 6, 7: 5, 6: 2.

Previously, Gauff and Venus Williams had made more casual mistakes (71) than winners (42).

One key was that Williams ended up with 41 of these miscues, 11 more than Gauff.

Another reason was that Williams, one of the most feared servers on tour for a long time, was surpassed by her opponent in this category that day. Not only did Gauff face two breakpoints, he often came up with the idea of ​​hitting an ace at 115 mph or getting a risky second serve at high speed to the perfect point at bad moments.

Gauff was not shy all the time, the biggest points with a loud “Come on!” To celebrate. and a number of fist pumps.

Otherwise, she had her face on the game and betrayed little emotion, even when she went on the pitch with put on earphones after her father Corey, who is also Gauff’s coach, gave her a kiss on the cheek before the game.

Gauff is in 67th place and Williams, former number 1, in 55th place. Williams contested the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the 85th time, a record for the professional era. However, this was also her first game in 2020 as she suffered a hip injury in early January.

This is Gauff’s third major, but she’s sure to be ready to go.

“She clearly wants it and works very hard and is extremely mature for her age,” said Williams. “The sky is the limit for them.”

Gauff became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon’s history at 313 and then made it to the fourth round, where he caused a ton of sensation before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep. She underpinned this with a run into the third round of the US Open and won her first individual WTA title later that year.

The forehand, which may have been the biggest question mark in her game after her breakthrough, seemed to have improved, but was still a weakness that Williams could test.

Another question this season was how Gauff would deal with being someone everyone is adapting to, who everyone knows, and who may have to cope with the pressure to meet the ever growing and enormous expectations.

So far, so good.

“I think I came to the realization that I have to play my game without worrying about what people think of me,” said Gauff.

“I have a lot more plans, I think, to become one of those big names,” she continued, quoting air with her fingers. “I feel like I have a lot to improve.”

