The Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo, which has convinced millions of gamers to buy a gaming device that is a lot less powerful than its rivals, and even less powerful than some of the best iPhones and Android devices out there. Still, the Switch can be used in handheld mode and connected to a TV to play – and here comes the real advantage of the Switch – popular Nintendo games. No other company could have done what Nintendo did with the Switch, and therefore no one else makes a similar gaming device. However, Dell believes it could make a Windows handheld device that would match the Switch.

Alienware Concept UFO (image above) on CES 2020 looks separately from the Dell Windows 10 devices that you will find in stores this year:

Concept UFO has an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1900 × 1200. It also includes removable controllers, so that you can play in different modes: as one unit, with controllers attached to the screen; separating the controllers and using the standard on a surface to game or stream your favorite show (for example, a table or a tray in an airplane or train); or connect it to an external display and play using the disconnected controller, or use a mouse and keyboard like any other PC.

Apparently, Concept UFO is more a Switch Lite alternative than a regular Switch, because Dell places the emphasis on “on-the-go gaming”. Again, you can remove the controllers, if you want, who would make the device a regular Windows tablet for gaming?

The UFO will be much more powerful than the Switch, with a 10th-generation Intel Core processor and Thunderbolt connectivity. However, it is unclear what kind of processing power the UFO can deliver, and the same question applies to the life of the battery. The company says it has “spent the last few months testing and improving the buttons, the weight, all to find a perfect balance between performance, ultra-mobility and battery life.”

Dell also spent thousands of hours on the design and ergonomics of the controller, the blog post says, suggesting that the company has taken this portable gaming device seriously.

Dell says the device will deliver “uncompromising” performance without expanding what that means. However, it is mentioned that the UFO lets users play their favorite AAA PC titles, wherever they are.

The problem with the UFO is that it was not made by Nintendo, and Dell does not have the kind of games that would convince anyone to buy a portable console. After all, the real reason why Switch owners got the console is access to updated Nintendo content with some of their favorite characters.

Full specifications are provided later, assuming the UFO goes to production. That is when we also get to know the price of the device. However, based on the sound, the UFO can hardly match the price structure of Switch and Switch Lite.

.

