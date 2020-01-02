advertisement

In recent years, Dell has established itself as one of the top brands in the laptop market and often tops the best-list with its excellent XPS line. Of course Dell has always been a popular brand, but the quality of its Windows computers has become really good lately. That may not have been enough to convince Apple fans to dump their MacBook Pros in favor of an XPS 13, but perhaps a new iPhone-related feature will turn up.

On Thursday, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg announced that Dell will release software this year that allows iPhone users to mirror their phone screens on company laptops. The feature is part of the Dell mobile Connect app and will be rolled out on Dell laptops in the coming month. No release date has been specified.

In addition to seeing your iPhone screen on a Dell laptop, you can also drag photos, videos, and files directly from your phone to the PC. To achieve this, you must download an app on your iPhone. Dell says the feature works on Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro and Alienware laptops with Windows 10.

As Gurman notes, it is currently possible to receive notifications and send texts from an iPhone with Mobile Connect, but this upgrade greatly enhances the capabilities of the software. It may not be enough to force a MacBook user to dump Apple’s expensive laptop, but it is a welcome addition to anyone who has a compatible Windows PC and wants to sync it with his iPhone (a category in which I accidental fall)).

It is also worth pointing out that even Apple does not currently offer iPhone mirroring on Mac.

Image source: Dell

