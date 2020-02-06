advertisement

Dell and Sonya Curry, parents of Steph, Seth and Sydel Curry, start a new podcast interviewing those who have produced other prominent icons. The Cadence13 and TCS Media podcast is called Raising Fame and begins with a “Sports Edition” series that interviews parents and others who have raised famous athletes before switching to entertainment and other industries for future series. Raising Fame: Sports Edition has released its first episode, in which the first of two episodes of the curries reports on raising their own children. The second episode will be released on Saturday and the third will be released on Tuesday, February 11th, with an interview with Russell Wilson’s mother Tammy. Further episodes will come out every Tuesday after that.

Here is a video trailer for the series:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TSd4wFViXs

Raising Fame was created and produced by Tracy Chutorian Semler and Eric Semler from TCS Media. Eric is a former New York Times reporter who now manages the TCS Capital Management hedge fund, and Tracy is a former CBS producer. They are known for the Bronx Bombers baseball program that they started in Brooklyn and that ESPN introduced in 2013. You have also taken a few steps into the media world, and this series is particularly noteworthy there. Spencer Brown, the senior vice president of the Radio.com Podcast Network, said in a press release that Raising Fame is suitable for Cadence13 and the parent company Entercom / Radio.com because there is interest in having the curries interviewed these other families.

“Dell and Sonya Curry’s own family history and perspective make them ideal moderators for this edition of this unique podcast series, and we look forward to working with them and TCS Media to share these exciting stories with a wide audience of sports fans, Families and others. “

Before the series started, the curries spoke to AA about this project this week and why they were committed. Sonya Curry said it is important to create something so that parents and caregivers can get in touch. She hopes this will be useful for a variety of parents and carers, not just those who raise potential superstar athletes.

“After having this experience with our boys, we felt we needed a community, we needed a platform where parents could actually hear from other parents. As you embark on this journey, you can get advice or suggestions. Because the title is actually raising fame, but there is no set of rules to raise fame. We actually wanted to resolve that; What we really wanted to do was to encourage parents to become parents on the way there, and I would say we should avoid what their children’s fate is supposed to be. This is exciting for me, because the community is intended for parents of athletes. “

Dell Curry said that the appeal of this project compared to others is that it goes beyond traditional interviews and gives parents and caregivers with whom they have spoken the opportunity to tell their own stories.

“My wife and I were approached about different things, but this was very interesting because we were interested in how other celebrities were brought up, if you like. And regular interviews, we’ve done thousands of them and it’s kind of a script. The interviewer has certain questions he wants to ask, and some of them even have an agenda. This is only for parents to tell their stories, first about themselves and how they were brought up, and then about how they instilled their children in their beliefs and values, not only the celebrity but also their siblings. We found it very interesting and it was really fun, it was a great time. “

He said they approached these meetings with other parents and caregivers as conversations rather than formal interviews.

“It’s more of a conversation than a question. We start with a question like,” Tell us about your background, your childhood. “Of course, we do background work on the celebrity, on her parents, or on the person who raised her. But it is just a kind of sitting conversation. And people are kind of interested in the things we went through and can relate them to a lot of things they went through. It’s very attributable. And everyone we interviewed, It was very interesting. It was a pleasure. They are all humble people who had no idea that their sibling, their son, their daughter, whoever it might be, would be the superstar they are. They only have them raised to normal children in society to be productive whatever they do, but at some point things have changed. ”

He said that their own origins, which raised athletes, definitely helped build a relationship with the caregivers they spoke to.

“I think the fact that we are the parents of Steph and Seth, the other parents who somehow want to talk to us, makes some of us bounce off. It’s kind of a one-way street. We care about them and they care about them for us. “

Raising Fame: In the Sports Edition, Currys will speak to a variety of parents and carers who raised top athletes, including Tom Brady, Vince Carter, Coco Gauff, Rob Gronkowski, Damian Lillard and Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Paul, Michael Phelps, Megan Rapinoe, Klay Thompson, Dwyane Wade, Venus and Serena Williams and Russell Wilson. This affects a number of very different sports, but Sonya Curry said that there was a lot of crossover among the coaches with whom they spoke, regardless of the sport with which the athlete in question played professionally.

“The positive things about letting your children be children and trying to create an environment that enables this structure, this normality at home and outside of the sports in which they participate. Other lessons encouraged your children to do what they want them to do and not necessarily what we think they should do. These were two common things we found. “

Dell Curry said there were common issues, including not educating celebrity athletes, but many of these caregivers took a different approach.

“There are some overlaps, some differences. Nobody raised their son or grandchild, whoever it is to be a celebrity. They raised them as normal children. They all had a different way of getting them to to be where they are, and there are similarities in the way the person was brought up. Many things are similar to the way we raised our children, but they are all wonderful, they are all I think the audience will make something useful out of every podcast, and that was our intention. “

He said a recurring topic was that these parents and caregivers were not afraid to be hard when necessary.

“We want our audience to know that you dare to raise your children. It’s difficult these days. In many cases, parents try to be friends instead of being parents, but these people have parents. “

As for raising her own children, Sonya Curry said that she should show her children what is out there instead of forcing them to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“In the beginning, we tried to make them familiar with many things, to have them register for different sports in different seasons and to do more than one thing instead of just concentrating on one sport and learning musical instruments and everything. And when they started going through the process themselves, we made them decide, “Now that you’ve done this, what do you want to do next?” Do you want to do this, do you want to do that? “At the same time, however, we emphasized that you have to end what you start, and that also helped. If they knew they were just fooling around, they wouldn’t even start. So they had to stick to it. We introduced them to all kinds of sports along the way and showed them whether they liked it or not. “

Curry ran the Christian Montessori school on Lake Norman when their children grew up, and they attended that school while working there. She said having her there was a great advantage for her.

“It was fun for me because I knew who was teaching them, I knew what they were getting into. They drove to school with me for 45 minutes, and back home for another 45 minutes. So we had to spend a lot of time together until we got to sixth grade. And that was something special for me. They had let me work there for them, at one point they had made their grandmother work there, at another point they had made their aunt work there, so I think you would have to ask them how they felt about it … “

According to these interviews, Curry said they all stand out for different reasons and it was very difficult to decide which should appear first.

“We really went back and forth in the past few months, with whom do we want to lead, with whom do we want to lead?” We left an interview and left: “That’s it!” And then we did it. Go in the next one and say: “Holy crap, this is good too!” And the first ones that come out are all great because they all have so different stories. And there were some of them where either Dell or myself or the parents themselves were moved to tears just because of their stories. “

Dell Curry said the interviews definitely had an impact on him and Sonya, and they are distinguished by their differences.

“After everyone, our business partners Eric and Tracy and my wife, we are all amazed at how different, but how insightful everyone is. They all stand out. I was amazed at how different they are, how cheerful they are. We go away and say “Wow, I had no idea” about the background and how some of these celebrities were raised and what things they went through to get where they are. “

He said he has had a lot of fun raising glory so far.

“We didn’t know what to expect on this project, but it was a lot of fun and we have great people to work with in Eric and Tracy. It was a really great operation and we had a lot of fun.”

Sonya Curry also paid tribute to the Semlers for bringing it together and said the work on it was great.

“Our partners Tracy and Eric were the brains behind the idea and they were just great how they brought it all together and how they had experience in Brooklyn with the baseball program they have. It was just a great experience, this to do. “

[Raising Fame: Sports Edition on Apple Podcasts]

