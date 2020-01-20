advertisement

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou appeared at a Vancouver court on the first day of her extradition process to determine whether she could be transferred to the United States for criminal prosecution.

Meng’s lawsuit takes place more than a year after she was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 after the U.S. applied for extradition. There she is charged with fraud.

The U.S. attorney general said Meng misled US banks about the company’s business in Iran, which resulted in the banks violating US sanctions. She lied to bank officials about Huawei’s relationship with an Iranian company that was actually a subsidiary of Huawei.

It can take months or even years for the process to complete.

Meng’s case triggered an escalating diplomatic dispute between Canada and China. Weeks after their arrest, the Chinese authorities arrested two Canadians – former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor – for spying on charges of apparent retaliation. Beijing continued to block imports of Canadian canola seeds and other agricultural products.

47-year-old Meng, who is also the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, is currently on bail in Canada. She says she is innocent and will fight extradition partly on the grounds that her alleged behavior in Canada is not illegal. This is called the standard of “double crime”.

Double crime

The first stage of the British Columbia Supreme Court process is expected to take at least four days. It will focus on the “double crime” issue: prosecutors must demonstrate that the US crime Meng is accused of is a crime in Canada.

The Canadian prosecutor’s case is based on the allegation that Meng lied to HSBC representatives in 2013 about Huawei’s relationship with Skycom, a subsidiary of the company that did business in Iran. Meng, the prosecutors allege, told HSBC that Skycom was a partner even though it was a subsidiary, which prompted the bank to approve transactions in violation of Iranian sanctions.

They say that Meng’s alleged behavior poses a financial loss to HSBC, so it is sufficient to identify a fraud case in Canada.

“Persuading a bank to provide financial services through lies is punishable,” the court files said.

“The US Sanctions Act does not need to be considered to determine HSBC’s disadvantage,” she added.

However, Meng’s lawyers argue that the alleged fraud in Canada is not a crime because, unlike the United States, he has not sanctioned companies doing business with Iran.

“Would we be here without the U.S. Sanctions Act? And … our answer is no, ”defender Richard Peck said in court on Monday.

“In a typical case, double crime is not controversial. However, this case is based on the allegation of a violation of US sanctions, which Canada has expressly rejected, ”he added.

The courtroom was full of over 100 people in the gallery.

Michael Splatt, defense lawyer at Ottawa-based Abergel Goldstein & Partners, told The Epoch Times that Meng could face a “tough fight” because of the “extremely low” standards of evidence in extradition proceedings. very good argument “in relation to double crime. Splatt’s company is not involved in the case.

“If you took the United States out of the picture, would it have been arrested and detained when it came to Canada? And of course the answer is no, ”he said.

Legal experts said it could take years to make a final decision in this case, given that the Canadian judicial system allows many decisions to be appealed.

The Canadian case is also against the backdrop of an in-depth review by Huawei in the United States. The Trump administration excluded the company from doing business with American companies last year for national security reasons. The U.S. authorities are reportedly considering further restrictions on U.S. companies selling to the Shenzhen-based company.

US officials and experts have raised the alarm that the Chinese regime could use Huawei devices to spy on or interrupt communications networks. Such concerns arise from the company’s ties to the Chinese military and the fact that Chinese law forces companies to cooperate with intelligence agencies on request. The company denies the allegations.

US President Donald Trump informed Reuters in December 2018 that he would intervene in Meng’s case if it served the U.S. national security interests or contributed to the conclusion of a trade agreement with China. However, the matter was not part of the “phase 1” trade agreement between the two countries last week.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently told CNBC that security issues related to Huawei are not part of trade talks with Beijing, but are “part of the ongoing national security dialogue.”

Meng’s team of attorneys is currently only providing evidence in the last week of April. A second phase of the trial, involving abuse of process and whether Canadian officials followed the law when Meng was arrested, is slated to begin in June. Final arguments are expected in the last week of September and the first week of October.

Reuters contributed to this report.

