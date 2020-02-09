advertisement

Sarah Phelp’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation (BBC One, Sunday, 9 p.m.) has something for everyone. Suspicious deaths, a circle of witches (led by a dead alarm clock for Kate Bush, circa Cloudbusting) and a mummy run straight out of the Wicker Man. This is half the ticked bingo card, and we’re only in the middle of the first of two episodes.

But it also loses its hold sometimes. Rufus Sewell’s philandering antihero Mark Easterbrook is a step lower than Phelps’ fight against Christie’s ABC murders and his hideous Mr. Cust in 2018. And although Sean Pertwee takes it hard as Detective Inspector Lejeune, he’s not a Hercule Poirot (new invented as a priest with PTSD by John Malkovich in the same series).

Nevertheless, it is deliciously atmospheric. And if the corpses pile up at a constant time, you can’t blame him for not doing what it says on the tin. How awesome it is also from Phelps to clarify the supernatural aspects of Christie’s 1961 novel and to push the story towards an older English Gothic tradition. We are closer to MR James than Miss Marple.

This is most evident when Easterbrook, convinced that he was cursed by the power trio of the ancients, visits the hamlet of Hammer Horror in Much Deeping. When he roams the empty back streets and spies on a pub called Pale Horse (the biblical avatar of death), a shiver descends. An abandoned English village on a bright, windless day is creepy in a certain way, and Phelps drills into it.

It’s just as good that the ambience is irresistible and that the backdrop to the 1960s is so richly conjured up (which nasty cars they all drove). Elsewhere, the pale horse is a bit confused. Easterbrook had a long struggle when his first wife (Georgina Campbell) suffered a fatal electric shock in the bathroom. He married again twelve months after the funeral.

Unfortunately, his new love affair cannot be too great, as he continues with a West End dancer with a social background (Poppy Gilbert). She appears dead, with an expired rat in her kitchen and Easterbrook in the bed next to her. When he makes a runner, the game suddenly starts

Sewell does his best, although the character’s default setting is a kind of arc confusion. After a run-in with shop owner Zachariah Osborne (Bertie Carvel), his dismay intensified. This bug-eyed weirdo is convinced that both are victims of a hellish curse, as are those who have already perished.

Duff dialogue doesn’t help. An exchange between Easterbrook’s young bride Hermia (Kaya Scodelario) and a wasp society girl has the crackle of a neighbor script. And even if you quickly say “Hermia” as most performers do, it sounds like “Hernia”. Couldn’t Phelps choose anything else?

Phelps had failed last year to adapt Tana French’s Dublin Murders novels. She leaned too deeply into the shaggy metaphysics of the source material, with results that felt elsewhere in the world than Dublin. It is here on safer territory. The pale horse has its shortcomings.

But Christie’s debilitating actions are perfect for television, and this last retelling almost manages not to mess up the golden formula.

