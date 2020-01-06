advertisement

NEW DELHI – Delhi police are investigating how masked men entered a premier university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said Monday, the latest incident to spark criticism of ruling Hindu nationalists.

Sunday’s attack on a university seen as a bastion of leftist politics comes as students across the country run a campaign against a citizenship law introduced last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is targeted by Muslims.

“Social media and CCTV footage will be part of the investigation,” said police official Devendra Arya, adding that violence at the university had prompted police to launch a case.

advertisement

Students and some faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University have blamed the incident that injured at least 30 people in a student union affiliated with the Modi Bharatiya Janata Party, which has increasingly targeted the institution.

Students snap photos of crowds entering the university’s halls, their faces covered with cloth, carrying sticks and even whips. Some shouted banners, threatening death for traitors.

More than 30 injured were admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in the capital, a hospital official said, most of them with cracks, cuts and bruises.

The protests have continued despite government efforts to quell them, with more protests planned across India on Monday, triggered by the university attack.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the BJP student wing, denied the allegations that he was behind the attack, which he blamed instead on rival leftist unions.

Authorities faced criticism for failing to step up violence on a campus by seeing a center of resistance to Modi’s policies, including last year’s abolition of special status for Muslim-majority Kashmir.

Rahul Mehra, a Delhi police lawyer, said he was surprised there were no police officers to stop Sunday’s attack.

“I … hang my head in shame after witnessing video clips of goons cheerfully entering JNU camp, creating mayhem and seriously injuring innocent students, damaging public property and then exiting campus,” he said on campus. Twitter.

Critics accuse Modi of pushing for a first Hindu agenda that undermines India’s foundations as a secular democracy.

Citizenship law lays out a path to Indian citizenship for minorities from six religious groups in neighboring countries, but excludes Muslims.

The government says the law is intended to address complaints from minorities, such as Christians, Hindus and Sikhs, who face persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. (Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

advertisement