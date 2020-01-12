advertisement

Aleksej Aleksandrov escaped from a tight corner in the middle game to secure a strong Karthik Venkataraman and to emerge as the leader with a perfect result after six rounds of the 18th Delhi International Open Grandmasters chess tournament on Sunday.

The Grand Master from Belarus seized the opportunity after Karthik knighted in the 40th round. Six moves later, the decision was made to sacrifice his turret to a rear-fired bishop, Karthik, who resigned after 68 moves.

In four remaining rounds, Aleksandrov was one point ahead of 13 players who shared second place.

On the second day of the double round, Karthik started with a breathtaking performance

The fourth seeded Peruvian grandmaster Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara led with Aleksandrov, who defeated Bangladeshi Ziaur Rahman.

Before Karthik lost his first game, C. R. G. Krishna Alcantara surrendered on the second board. Top seed Farrukh Amonatov pulled for the third time before P. Shyam Nikhil held the fifth seed Abhijeet Gupta.

Surprisingly, it was a “double” joy for the little-known M. Pranesh. He scored over two higher-rated competitors who share second place.

Pranesh, rated 2317, stunned the twelfth seeded Ukrainian grandmaster Stanislav Bogdanovich (2562) and Vietnamese international champion Nguyen Van Huy (2463).

Important results (Indians, unless otherwise stated):

Sixth round: Karthik Venkataraman (5) lost to Aleksej Aleksandrov (Blr, 5); Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Per, 5) by C.R.G. Krishna (4.5); Farrukh Amonatov (Tjk, 4.5) moved with Valeriy Neverov (Ukr, 4.5); Abhijeet Gupta (4.5) moved with P. Shyam Nikhil (4.5); Muhammad Khusenkhojaev (Iri, 4) lost to Diptayan Ghosh (5); Adam Tukhaev (Ukr, 5) v. P. Karthikeyan (4); Sayantan Das (4,5) moved with Aryan Gholami (Iri, 4,5); N.R. Vishakh (5) before Sammed Shete (4); Kirill Stupak (Blr, 5) in front of Al Muthaiah (4)

Fifth round: Alcantara (4) lost to Karthik (5); Aleksandrov (5) v. Ziaur Rahman (Ban, 4); Krishna (4,5) moved with Rozum (4); Florian Kaczur (Hun, 4) moved with Farrukh Amonatov (Tjk, 4); Pavel Ponkratov (Rus, 4) moved with Ortik Nigamatov (Uzb, 4); Al Muthaiah (4) before M. Karthikeyan (3); Neelesh Saha (3.5) moved with Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb, 3.5); Manish Anto Cristiano (4) from Aleksey Goganov (Rus, 3); Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukr, 3) lost to M. Pranesh (4).

