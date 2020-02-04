advertisement

Dele Alli said he had no resentment against Raheem Sterling, who left the Tottenham midfielder with an ankle injury in Manchester City’s 0-2 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Sterling was lucky that the yellow card did not change to red after VAR checked his foul on Alli in the controversial first half. However, the English teammates spoke by mutual consent before the second half began and shook hands. Alli fought before the start and Spurs is expected to learn more about the severity of the injury on Tuesday.

“We talked about it at half-time and are good friends,” said Alli. “I know what a player Raheem is and he would never deliberately try to hurt someone. There are no hard feelings, he’s a fantastic player and we’ll keep going. “

Alli, who said his ankle was sore, was asked if Sterling should have been sent away. “I’m not sure I’m honest,” he said. “I didn’t look back properly, it is obviously up to the referee and the VAR to make the decision. You didn’t give the red card. “

Breathtaking volley

Spurs were four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn, who scored a breathtaking volley on his debut, and Son Heung-min. José Mourinho’s team visited Chelsea on February 22nd.

“When you look at the table, we know that it is getting closer,” said Alli. “Of course we know it will be difficult, but we know where we should be as a team. We know that we sometimes let us down and didn’t get the right results, but we just have to win every game and keep improving and hope we end up up there. “

Alli paid tribute to Christian Eriksen, who left Spurs for the Internazionale last week. “Chris is a great player, but it got to the point where he wanted to continue,” he said. “It was sad for me and the other guys because he got on with everyone, is a great squad player, got on well, trained well and always worked hard on the pitch. He also gave me a lot of help and I will miss her, but at the same time I wish him all the best and I am sure that we will talk soon, maybe we will go to dinner.

“He was incredible. They don’t want to talk to him too much about what’s going on, but he gave 100 percent, always trained hard, always committed to the club. You read a lot and see a lot, but you will never be able to see that he was not focused. He was always positive and never really talked about anything other than Tottenham. It is a great honor to have played with him and I wish him all the best. “

– Guardian

