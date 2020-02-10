advertisement

Dele Alli apologized after posting a video joking about the Corona virus outbreak when he mocked an Asian man.

Tottenham midfielder Alli shared a video about his official Snapchat account on Saturday, wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge.

The Coronavirus outbreak in China has affected thousands and caused hundreds of deaths. Travel restrictions have been introduced to limit the spread of the virus.

advertisement

The English international Alli has tagged his video with the message: “Corona whattt [sic], please listen with volume.”

READ:

Women’s World Cup canceled due to corona virus

Alli then zoomed in on a man of Asian appearance before turning it towards a bottle of antiseptic hand wash and saying, “This virus cannon has to be faster to catch me.”

A screenshot of the now deleted video that Dele Alli shared on Snapchat.

After the coronavirus claimed the lives of over 900 people in mainland China, the FA is said to have asked Alli in writing to explain its position.

The English midfielder could face a suspension or fine and tried to limit the damage by apologizing in a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“I would like to apologize for the video I posted on Snapchat [on Saturday]. It was not fun,” said Alli in a video published on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“I noticed and accepted it immediately. I let myself and the club down. I don’t want you to have this impression of me.

“It’s not something to be joked about. I send all my love and thoughts and prayers to everyone in China.”

advertisement