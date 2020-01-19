advertisement

Motorists have been warned to wait for delays as road work will take place on a number of busy Derby roads next week.

Those traveling on Uttoxeter New Road and on the A52 to Eastgate may be affected.

Some other busy roads are also planned for Derby City Council work this week, so it may be worth avoiding traffic when looking for an alternative route.

Here at Derbyshire Live we have compiled a list – correct from the evening of Sunday 19 January – of the works which are most likely to cause traffic delays on the main roads in and around Derby next week.

Uttoxeter Old Road

The roadworks.org website indicates that delays are likely on Uttoxeter Old Road as work on Derby city council is taking place.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed between Monday January 20 and Friday January 24.

The work will take place near the road junction with South Street.

A52 Eastgate

There will be a lane closure on the A52 at Eastgate this week.

One lane will be closed at the underpass near Pentagon Island for the repair of security barriers.

The work should take place between Tuesday January 21 and Thursday January 23.

Market place

The entrance / exit road to the meeting rooms parking lot will be closed overnight to allow work to be carried out.

The road will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. from Monday January 20 to Thursday January 23.

Uttoxeter New Road

Delays are likely at Uttoxeter New Road this week, according to the roadworks.org website.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be installed near the road junction with Peet Street to allow the work.

The work of the Derby city council will continue between Wednesday January 22 and Friday January 24.

Rykneld Road

Roadworks will take place on Rykneld Road, near the roundabout where motorists can join the A38 at Littleover.

The works will take place from Tuesday January 21 to Thursday January 23, with stop / go traffic control signs installed.

