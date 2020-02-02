advertisement

Roadworks will take place this week on a number of busy roads in Derby, and motorists should be warned of delays.

Those traveling on Midland Road near Derby station and Kedleston Road in Allestree could be affected.

advertisement

Some other busy roads are also scheduled for roadworks this week, so it may be worth avoiding traffic when looking for another route.

Here at Derbyshire Live we have compiled a list – correct from the evening of Sunday 2 February – of the works which are most likely to cause traffic delays on the main routes to Derby and the surrounding area next week.

If you are aware of traffic and roadworks issues in your area that are not listed below, call us on 01332 411999 or send an email to newsdesk@derbytelegraph.co.uk.

You can also post details of any delays on our Facebook group Derbyshire Traffic and Travel. You can also send us a message via our Facebook page.

Kedleston Road, Allestree

The roadworks.org website indicates that delays are likely on Kedleston Road, near the University of Derby.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed between Monday February 3 and Friday February 14.

Work will take place near the road junction with Birchover Way across from Markeaton Lane.

Swarkestone Road, Chellaston

Delays are likely on Swarkestone Road this week, according to the roadworks.org website.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be in place outside the Chellaston Academy between Monday February 3 and Wednesday February 5.

Midland Road

Those traveling to Midland Road, near Derby train station, may experience delays later this week.

Between Friday February 7 and Tuesday February 11, traffic stop / control signs will be in place.

Work will take place during off-peak hours at the junction of the road with Carrington Street.

Abbey Street

There will be a temporary road closure on Abbey Street near its junction with Boyer Street for almost two weeks.

The road closure will be in place between Monday February 3 and Friday February 14 due to the work of STW Waste.

.

advertisement