A mother who was accused of murdering her little daughter and two sons found dead at her home in Dublin was unable to attend a court hearing on Wednesday.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered on January 24th just before 8 p.m. in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle.

Deirdre Morley, her mother, was detained last week on instructions that she should receive a psychiatric examination in prison after being charged with three murder cases.

A taxi driver found Ms. Morley near her home just before the children’s bodies were discovered. She was treated for days at Tallaght University Hospital.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, arrived home when Gardaí and medics reached the house. When they went in, they found the three children dead.

Ms. Morley, 43, a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin, was due to appear before Judge Ann Ryan at the District Court in Dublin on Wednesday.

A health certificate was presented by the prison service and made available to the court.

Defense attorney Jonathan Dunphy said he was aware of this and agreed to a four-week adjournment.

The judge agreed to file a defense order to continue the medical and psychiatric investigation. Mr. Dunphy said there was a problem with her suitability to face the court.

Instructions from the director of the public prosecutor’s office were not yet available.

Ms. Morley was remanded in custody in her absence to appear again at the same court on March 4.

“She did not respond to every charge and received a copy of the charge,” said Det Sgt. Kenny at Ms. Morley’s first hearing on January 29, five days after her children died.

The court then complied with the lawyer’s request to recommend continuing the psychiatric examination and helping those in detention.

